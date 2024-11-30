Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Salman Khan says, ‘Karan, bardasht karne ka ek limit hoti hai’ as host questions latter's equation with Shilpa Shirodkar

Bigg Boss 18 has been making headlines for the changing equation inside the house among the contestants. One of the most talked-about relationships in the last few weeks has been Shilpa Shirodkar and Karan Veer Mehra’s. Not just the housemates, but every time a guest entered the house, they gave the two a reality check. Now, in this Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan will also do the same.

The official social media account of the channel airing Bigg Boss 18 uploaded a promo, which gives a glimpse of what to expect this Weekend Ka Vaar. It begins with host Salman Khan saying, “Karan, bardasht karne ki ek limit hoti hain (Karan, there’s a limit to tolerating)." To this, Karan Veer Mehra replies that he felt bad. Shilpa intervenes and says, “Bohot cheezein buri lagti hain, hum dono baat bhi karte hain (Many things hurt, but then we talk about them as well).”

Watch the Bigg Boss 18 promo here:

Salman Khan continues saying, “Aap dono ek race mein ho, mahan banne ka race mein. Devi, devta, and this is actually Bigg Boss ka ghar ek mandir. (You guys are in a race to become great. Goddess, god, and the Bigg Boss house is a temple).”

Salman Khan will also ask Karan whether friendship was more important for Shilpa during the Time God task or if making Eiisha the winner was her priority. In another promo, he is seen getting inside the house to talk to Chaahat about Karan and Shilpa Shirodkar’s relationship. He also asks the actress about the trio—Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, and Eisha Singh.

The Bigg Boss 18 promo is uploaded with the caption, “Salman ka hoga Shilpa aur Karan Veer par vaar, jab game ki race mein rishtey jaayenge haar. Dekhiye #BiggBoss18, Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun 9:30 baje, sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par."

