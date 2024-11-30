Bigg Boss 18, November 29: Eisha Singh questions Avinash Mishra ‘Hum dono ek unit hain?’ Latter’s response makes her break down

In tonight’s (November 29) episode of Bigg Boss 18, after the distribution of ration is over, contestants Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh got into an argument. As they failed to understand each other’s point, it resulted in a heated exchange of words and Eisha breaking down. Read on to know the full story.

Eisha Singh tells Avinash Mishra that he should have kept the ration items he chose. The latter was stuck on the point that he never created any issue in the house due to ration, so he didn’t want to. The current Time Goddess, Eisha, tries to explain that he didn’t have to pick a fight with anyone over the distribution of the food items, but they could have had control over it.

Frustrated, Avinash says, “Eisha, ye jo tu kar rahi hain, you are on a very wrong track.” The latter says that she will put forward her point, whether it’s right or wrong. As Avinash continues to prove his point, Eisha tears up and leaves, saying that there’s no point in trying to argue with Avinash. She talks to Tajinder Bagga for a while.

Later, during dinner, Eisha brings the issue up. Wiping tears, she says, “Mujhe laga hum dono ek unit hain, tere paas khana rahe aur mere paas, ek hi baat hain. Kya hum ek unit nahi hain?” Avinash reacts strongly and replies, “We are not one unit, bro. We are friends. You are one individual, and you have your opinions.”

Mid-conversation, Eisha breaks down again and says she doesn’t want to talk to Avinash. Then they discuss the favors they have done for each other, including Avinash recently saving Eisha from nomination. They conclude the conversation with Avinash saying, “Tum apne liye aaye ho na?” In anger, Eisha gets up and goes to the washroom to cry.

On the other hand, among the three new female wildcard contestants, Aditi Mistry took her exit from the Bigg Boss 18 house today after receiving zero votes from the housemates.

