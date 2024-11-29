Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Is it the end of Rajat Dalal and Digvijay Rathee’s friendship? Former urges, ‘Tu thoda hosh mein aa’
The latest Bigg Boss 18 promo shows Rajat Dalal and Digvijay Rathee fighting over food distribution, is it the end of their friendship? Check it out below.
Bigg Boss 18 has seen many friendships form inside the house and with time, cracks start appearing in the same friendships as the competition gets intense. One such bond is Rajat Dalal and Digvijay Rathee’s. The two considered each other brothers and shared a great equation since the beginning, but recently the two have become distant. And a recent Bigg Boss 18 promo shows that.
The promo begins with Rajat Dalal telling Digvijay Rathee, “Niyat hoti hain khane ke time pe. (Intentions are seen during meals).” In response, Digvijay replies that he doesn’t want to talk to Rajat as he has understood him well. The social media influencer says that he is just stating facts before him.
Watch the Bigg Boss 18 promo here:
As the banter continues, Dalal tells Rathee, “5 baar palta toh nahi, paltu paltu kaun bol raha hain? Kabhi kisika bolta hain…kabhi… Kal tune Kashish ko bola hain sabka hain, phir Kashish ko kaun mana kar diya hain? Paltu kaun hain? Tu ya mein? (At least I haven’t flipped 5 times. You told Kashish yesterday… but then you refused today… So, who flipped? You or me?)”
Rathee also clarifies that anyone who makes fun of him or makes below-the-belt comments won’t get chicken from him. Rajat tells him that he will happily share his paneer parathas with Digvijay as the small things don’t bother him. The promo ends with Digvijay accusing Rajat that he is seeking validation from Kashish Kapoor. In response, Rajat hits back saying, “Digvijay, tu thoda hosh mein aa. (Come to your senses, Digvijay)."
The Bigg Boss 18 promo is uploaded with the caption, “Rajat aur Digvijay ka rishta din-ba-din bighadta jaa raha hai, kya dono ka saath hamesha ke liye toot ta jaa raha hai? Dekhiye #BiggBoss18, Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun 9:30 baje, sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par."
