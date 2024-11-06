Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Sara Arfeen Khan loses temper, throws things at Vivian Dsena; says 'I'm not staying in this house'

Bigg Boss 18 is getting dramatic with each passing episode. After Vivian Dsena became the Time God, Several housemates called out, claiming that he had been biased toward his friends. For the last few days, Sara Arfeen Khan has been using several tactics to tease Avinash Mishra and even hit the green tea sachets. Time and again, she mentioned holding grudges against Vivian for being unfair.

And now, in the upcoming episode, she will be seen throwing things at him and slipping into a huge breakdown, leaving the other contestants shocked.

Sara Arfeen Khan wishes to leave the Bigg Boss 18 house

In the promo clip for the forthcoming episode, Sara is seen losing control of her emotions and having an emotional breakdown. With rage and anger filled within her, she aggressively removes the bed sheets and throws away the pillows in the bedroom area.

Other housemates, including Shilpa Shirodkar and Chum Darang, try to stop her from creating more chaos. They intervene to calm her down, but Sara's emotions seem too high to be controlled. She even removes her mic. Talking to her husband, Arfeen Khan, the actress is heard saying, "I want to go. I'm not staying in this house."

The promo also shows her throwing things at Vivian Dsena with extreme anger and force. She screams while Shilpa tries to stop her.

Sara Arfeen Khan on Vivian Dsena's previous marriage to Vahbiz Dorabjee

During the nominations, Vivian Dsena nominated Chaahat Pandey, Sara, Arfeen Khan, and Tajinder Bagga. Later, Avinash, Eisha, and Alice were heard discussing how Sara might change her behavior and attitude after falling into the nominated zone.

On the other hand, the actress mocked their friendship, saying, "Yaha sirf pati, patni aur voh, aur saath me devar hai” (There is only husband, wife, and third person along with brother-in-law). After a while, Sara talked to Shilpa and her husband. During the conversation, she revealed that Vivian Dsena’s ex-wife, Vahbiz Dorabjee, had mentioned how the latter would treat her, but Vahbiz never trusted her words.

Shilpa didn't take much interest in the conversation and interrupted her, advising Sarah not to discuss such things in the house. Arfeen also told her wife the same thing. However, Sara had no regrets, and since she had been in a rebellious mood for the last few days, Sara had not been leaving any chance to tease Vivian and Avinash.

Sara Arfeen Khan sat on Vivian Dsena's bed

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, Sara was seen sitting on the Sirf Tum actor's bed. It seemed like she intended to annoy him, as Vivian had clearly announced that he dislikes anyone touching his belongings due to hygiene issues.

Seeing her sitting on his bed, Vivian asked Sara not to sit there and said, "Ab jaan boojh ke koi aisi harkatein na karna, please. It doesn't look nice. Tujhe pata hai mujhe iss cheez se problem hai" (Now, please don't do any unexpected thing intentionally. You know I have a problem with this).

Although the Shakti actor urged her to move away from his bed, she did not reply and kept mum. Vivian again told her, "If you need to talk, then talk. If you don't wanna talk, at least let me sleep. I know what I've done, but if you want to interpret 40 meanings of those things, that's not my fault. As far as relationships are concerned, no one values it the way I do."

