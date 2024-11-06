Bigg Boss 18 written update, November 5: 'Isne ex ko kitna tang kiya,' Sara Khan on Vivian Dsena's past marriage; Rajat Dalal tells him, 'tu kiski chaat ke.'

The nomination task for this week takes place in the November 5 episode of Bigg Boss 18. In this episode, Vivian Dsena, also known as the Time God, has the ultimate power to nominate nine housemates. He chooses to use this power strategically, nominating all the housemates except for his friends Eisha Singh, Avinash Mishra, Alice Kaushik, and Shilpa Shirodkar. The wildcards are declared safe since it is their first week in the Bigg Boss house. In an interesting twist, Bigg Boss announces that some of the nine nominated contestants will be saved based on the number of votes they receive.

The contestants nominated for this week are Chaahat Pandey, Sara Khan, Arfeen Khan, and Tajinder Bagga. Avinash, Eisha, and Alice discussed that Sara would likely change her behavior due to being nominated. Sara was seen mocking the trio’s friendship, the actress said, “Yaha sirf pati, patni aur voh, aur saath me devar hai” (There is only husband, wife, and third person along with brother-in-law). During a conversation with Shilpa and her husband Arfeen, Sara mentioned how Vivian Dsena’s ex-wife Vahbiz Dorabjee had mentioned how the latter would treat her but the former never trusted her words.

Sara said, “Mujhe Vahbiz ne kaha tha, iski ex ke kaisa insaan hai yeh, isne kitna tang kiya tha Vivian ne, Main nahi mani” (His ex-wife Vahbiz had mentioned what kind of a person he is, how much he troubled her but I did not trust her). Shilpa asked Sara not to discuss certain topics, as they are not allowed, and she expressed her disinterest in them. Later, the actress was seen sitting on the bed belonging to the Shakti actor. It seems that Sara Khan is intent on annoying the Shakti actor.

There have been constant differences and arguments between Vivian and Rajat, the latter even threatened the former in yesterday’s episode. Intending to poke Vivian, the YouTuber said, “Baal joh itne saare hai, buddhi me opinion jaa nahi paate hai (There is so much hair on the head which obstructs opinions from entering the brain). The two engage in a fight; wherein the actor from the serial Shakti says, “Khade bhi naa raku tujhe baaju me” (Won’t even make you stand near me), “Isko low standard bolte hai” (This is called low standard). Rajat also replied, saying, “Tu kiski chaat ke aaya hai” (You reached here after licking whom). The rivalry seems to have just begun.

In the promo for tomorrow’s episode, the fight between Vivian and Rajat leads to a physical altercation between Avinash Mishra and the YouTuber. We will also get to see the new Time God task. To know more, Stay updated!

