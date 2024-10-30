Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul shares advice she gave Bigg Boss 18’s Karan Veer Mehra before he entered the house

Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul rose to immense fame following her stint in the reality show. She was also seen in a music video titled Kehna Galat Hain alongside Karan Veer Mehra, who is currently locked inside the Bigg Boss 18 house. In a recent interview, Makbul revealed if she shared any advice with Mehra.

Speaking to Times Now/Telly Talk India, Sana Makbul shared that she is not following Bigg Boss 18, so she has no clue about Karan Veer Mehra’s game. However, in August, when Makbul and Mehra were shooting together, he told her that he might enter the Bigg Boss 18 house. Talking about what she advised him, she said, “He asked me about my journey and I told him to just be himself. Vaha aap ban nahin sakta, you can't have projections. You should just enjoy. I have watched a few of his episodes."

The Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner also added that out of all the contestants, she likes Shrutika Arjun. Recalling her experience, she said, "I know how it feels when you are cornered and I told Karan also that 'you do you'. Mujhe to har hafte corner karte the aur sunate the. Dil dukhta tha. (I was cornered every week and given a lecture.) I used to sulk alone I don't like to express."

Advertisement

For the unversed, Sana Makbul was schooled by host Anil Kapoor many times on the Weekend Ka Vaar for her attitude towards the game. Everyone called her selfish for eyeing the trophy and only thinking about winning it. Kapoor advised her to focus on her friendship and the experience inside the house as well.

Talking about Bigg Boss 18, Karan Veer Mehra has been grabbing attention since the very beginning. In the last Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan even stated that to him, Karan seems the most mature inside the house. He was getting along well with Shiilpa Shirodkar, Chum Darang, and Shrutika Arjun, but recently cracks have formed in their group.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Tiger Shroff says THIS iconic dialogue from Salman Khan’s movie as he enters house for Diwali