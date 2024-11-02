Bigg Boss 18 written update, November 1: Alice Kaushik is in shock upon learning that Kanwar Dhillon isn't ready for marriage yet; says, 'I said yes only because of this reason’

The Diwali special episode of Bigg Boss 18 aired on November 1, wherein Salman Khan started the episode by wishing the audience and housemates a very Happy Diwali. The special episode also led to some special revelations, wherein the Tiger actor showed a mirror and questioned the actions of housemates like Rajat Dalal and Alice Kaushik. The host explained that Alice has been living in a bubble of her own and has no stand in the game at the moment. He also mentioned that she has been irrationally reacting to trivial things.

The most attention-grabbing topic from the episode was the host informing the actress from the serial Pandya Store that her boyfriend and former co-actor Kanwar Dhillon during an interview denied the fact that he had approached her for marriage while asking her out. This revelation left the actress shocked, broken, and in tears. Alice went through an emotional turmoil as she accepted on national television that Kanwar is her entire life. The two met on the sets of their serial, Pandya Store, and since then fans have been showering their love on the couple. The couple always grabbed attention for their Instagram posts with each other. In the Bigg Boss 18 house the actress said, “Meri puri life hi voh insaan hai” (That guy is my whole life).

She also mentioned that the only reason she said yes to Kanwar was that he approached her and said he wanted to get married and settle down with her.

After learning that her boyfriend said, “Alice aur me nahi yaar, maine shaadi ka nahi bola.” Alice was shocked and broke down into tears. While talking to her friends in the Bigg Boss 18 house, the actress mentioned that she went blank and was hurt after hearing her boyfriend’s statement. Her friends were seen asking her not to stress and to clear it out once she meets him outside of the house.

Salman Khan also confronted Rajat Dalal for his hypocritical behavior. The host showed a few comments by the audience to make the YouTuber understand what the audience thinks of him and where he is going wrong. He advised Rajat to make a few genuine friends and bonds in the house as he does not have anyone who would stand by him right now.

In the promo of tomorrow’s Weekend ka Vaar, Salman Khan introduces Digvijay Singh Rathee and Kashish Kapoor as the first two wild cards of the Bigg Boss 18 house. To know more, stay updated!

