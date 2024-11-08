Bigg Boss 18: Rajiv Adatia slams Sara Arfeen Khan for "physically attacking" Eisha Singh & Avinash; Devoleena Bhattacharjee says 'husband and wife both need a coach'

Bigg Boss Season 18 biggest argument unfolded in yesterday's (November 7) episode. After losing the Time God task, Sara Arfeen Khan lost her calm on Vivian Dsena for playing unfairly. She even slammed Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh and Alice Kaushik and got physically violent with them. Seeing Sara's anger burst, former Bigg Boss contestants Rajiv Adatia, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rohan Mehra expressed their opinions on Sara's behaviour.

Rajiv Adatia, who was a contestant in Bigg Boss Season 15 and is an active viewer of all Bigg Boss seasons, slammed Sara Arfeen Khan for getting physically violent and attacking contestants. He tweeted, "Sara, on a serious note, your behaviour was not done! You maybe frustrated upset whatever the case but throwing things physically attacking people! Not done!! I’m being very serious when I say this you looked possessed and it didn’t look right! Was uneasy to watch! #bb18."

Apart from Rajiv, Devoleena Bhattacharjee also called out Arfeen Khan and Sara Arfeen Khan for their behavior on Bigg Boss 18. The actress wrote, "Its evident husband & wife both need a coach. #BB18

@BiggBoss."

Rohan Mehra, who was seen in Bigg Boss 10, reposted a promo where Sara Arfeen Khan can be seen throwing things and expressing frustration. Sharing this, he wrote, "Mind coaches need to train their minds first."

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, Sara threw a pillow at Eisha Singh and even pulled her hair during an argument. Shilpa Shirodkar, Chum Darang and Shrutika Arjun Raaj tried to control her when Sara charged upon Eisha and even attacked Avinash Mishra by hurting him with her nails. Eisha broke down in tears after Sara insulted her for her friendship with Avinash.

Tonight's weekend ka vaar episodes will see Television Czarina Ektaa R Kapoor conduct a special segment with the Bigg Boss 18 contestants. During this, Ektaa calls out Vivian Dsena for his attitude, Rajat Dalal for abusing and Chaahat Pandey for playing the 'woman card.' Apart from Ektaa, host Rohit Shetty will be seen taking the baton to host weekend ka vaar in the absence of Salman Khan.

Ever since Bigg Boss 18 premiered on October 8, contestants like Hema Sharma, Muskan Bamne, Nyrraa Banerjee, Shehzada Dhami and Gunratan Sadavarte's journey came to an end in the show within few weeks. This week Sara Arfeen Khan, Arfeen Khan, Chaahat Pandey and Tajinder Singh Bagga are nominated to get evicted from Bigg Boss 18.

