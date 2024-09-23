When Swami Om threw his urine on Bani J-Rohan Mehra and Salman Khan ousted him from Bigg Boss 10 house; THROWBACK

Salman Khan is all set to be back on our television screens with Bigg Boss 18 which will premiere on October 6. Amidst the buzz surrounding the upcoming season, let’s take a look at one of the most bizarre incidents that took place in the house of Bigg Boss. In Bigg Boss 10, contestant Swami Om threw urine at two of the co-contestants.

While there have been many indecent and eyebrow-raising acts inside the Bigg Boss house, one incident that was truly bizarre was contestant Swami Om throwing his urine at fellow contestants. The self-proclaimed Godman was one of the most controversial contestants of the season. During a captaincy task, he collected his urine in a bowl and threw it at contestants Bani J and Rohan Mehra.

His act outraged not just Bani and Rohan, but all the contestants inside the house. They lashed at him and threw him in the jail. Salman Khan also schooled him for his behaviour and threw him out of the house. His short stay inside the Bigg Boss 10 house was marked by controversies for his ugly remarks on contestants.

Check out this video from Bigg Boss 10 of Salman Khan lashing at Swami Om:

It should be mentioned here Swami Om breathed his last on February 3, 2021. He had been diagnosed with COVID-19 three months before his death. He was paralysed and had been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi.

Advertisement

To talk about the contestants of Bigg Boss 10, popular names were Priyanka Jagga, Manveer Gurjar, Gaurav Chopra, Rohan Mehra, Rahul Dev, and Karan Mehra, among others. Manveer Gurjar emerged as the winner with Bani J as the first runner-up.

On the other hand, Bigg Boss 18 will premiere on Sunday, October 6. The first promo which dropped on September 22 features Salman Khan and gives a glimpse of what to expect from this season. The theme for the season is Time Ka Tandaav.

ALSO READ: When Salman Khan kicked Priyanka Jagga out of Bigg Boss 10 house and threatened to quit; Throwback