Bigg Boss 18: Rajiv Adatia thinks Arfeen Khan needs to mind coach his wife Sara; Here’s WHY

Bigg Boss 15’s Rajiv Adatia maintains an active presence on social media. The social media personality is enjoying the ongoing drama in Bigg Boss 18 and he shares his opinion on social media. Now, in a latest tweet, Adatia expressed that he feels Afreen Khan needs to coach his wife Sara. Read on to know why he feels so.

On November 6, Rajiv Adatia wrote on X, “After seeing today’s Promo I think Afreen needs to mind Coach Sara! #bb18” Talking about the promo in context, it showed Sara Arfeen having a breakdown inside the Bigg Boss 18 house. Filled with rage and emotions, she lost her cool and started throwing around things.

Check out Rajiv Adatia’s tweet here:

Sara Arfeen aggressively removed the bed sheets and threw away the pillows in the bedroom area. Other housemates, including Shilpa Shirodkar and Chum Darang, tried to stop her and calm her down, but she couldn’t be controlled. She even removed her mic and told her husband, Arfeen, that she didn’t want to stay in this house.

The promo also showed her throwing things at Vivian Dsena with extreme anger and force. She also tried to get into a physical altercation with Avinash Mishra. Shrutika, Chum, and Shilpa held her back and Arfeen also intervened between them.

Watch the Bigg Boss 18 promo here:

Fans agreed with Adatia in the comment section. However, one user wrote, "Nope. Arfeen needs to immediately stop mind coaching Sara." Earlier, Rajiv Adatia expressed his support for Vivian Dsena. In a tweet, he called the Madhubala actor 'winning material'.

Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan, airs from Monday to Friday at 10 PM and at 9:30 PM for Weekend Ka Vaar. In an interesting twist, Ektaa Kapoor and Rohit Shetty will host the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar. Last Sunday, actor Ravi Kishan hosted a segment on the show.

