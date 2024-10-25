Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Emotional Karan Veer Mehra opens up on broken relationships: 'Mere andar kaabiliyat nahi hai...'

Bigg Boss Season 18, led by Salman Khan, is currently on air. The controversial reality show is already in the headlines for its arguments, controversies and friendships. In the upcoming episode of the show, Karan Veer Mehra can be seen having a heart-to-heart conversation with friend Shrutika Raaj. While talking to her, the actor got emotional as he discussed his past broken relationships.

Colors TV dropped a new promo of Bigg Boss Season 18. In this promo, Karan Veer Mehra can be seen talking to Shrutika Raaj. The actor then confessed, " Meko yeh realize ho rha hai ki, mere andar kaabiliyat nahi hai ek family ko jod ke rakhne ki (I have realized that I'm incapable of keeping a family together)."

Shrutika then disagreed with Karan Veer's statement and said, "Are you mad?" Karan Veer continued, "Meko laga humne family bana li hai aur yeh hum 4 (Karan Veer, Shrutika Raaj, Chum Darang, Shilpa Shirodkar) family hai. We are strong enough (I thought we have made a family and we four are family).

Watch Bigg Boss 18 promo here-

Speaking about his personal life experiences, Karan Veer revealed, "Aur yeh bahar bhi hua mere sath. Meri family thi aise hi. Mai family ko hold nahi kar paya. Joh mai realise kar rha hu ki... (This has happened to me in the past. I had a family like this. I couldn't keep my family together. I have now realized that...). He then walked away as he got emotional whereas Shrutika Raaj tried to stop him.

The caption of this promo read, "Ghar ke baahar ki reality kya badal paayega Karan Veer Bigg Boss ke ghar ke andar?."

For the uninformed, Karan Veer Mehra was married to Devika Mehra. However, the couple parted ways in 2018. The actor got married again to actress Nidhi Seth in 2021. Unfortunately, his second marriage also didn't work out. Nidhi and Karan Veer parted ways in 2023.

Before participating in Bigg Boss 18, Karan Veer Mehra was a contestant in Rohit Shetty's hosted stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. The actor emerged as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Speaking about Bigg Boss 18, this week, Avinash Mishra, Muskan Bamne, Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena and Nyrraa Banerji are nominated to get evicted from the show.

