Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan takes jibe on himself about going in jail: 'Lambe tukdo mai gaya hu mai'

Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, October 26: Bigg Boss Season 18 weekend ka vaar episodes often keep audiences glued to the screens as host Salman Khan makes an appearance. His charismatic presence, anchoring skills and method of guiding the contestants are loved by the audience. In tonight's weekend ka vaar episode, Salman Khan took a jibe at himself while talking to Rajat Dalal.

The conversation started when Salman Khan questioned Shehzada Dhami and Rajat Dalal for intimidating each other by mentioning that they have big contacts in the outer world. During this, Rajat explained how he was not stretching their fight but stated that he has guts to make Shehzada apologize.

Upon hearing this, Salman quipped, "Aapka acha hai, aap har ek se sorry bulvana chahte hai (You want everyone to apologize)." Rajat continued apologizing that he got furious as Shehzada Dhami continued threatening him. Salman taunted Rajat stating that there are rules and laws in the outer world. Rajat mentioned that he didn't use his contacts to threaten Shehzada but Shehzada did.

However, Salman then talked about staying in jail and said, "Yeh Bigg Boss ka ghar hai na, mai yaha par bhi aata hu aur mai vaha par bhi gaya hu. Muje farak pata hai (This is Bigg Boss' house. I come here and I have been to the jail also. I know the difference).:

The host questioned Rajat Dalal whether he has gone in jail ever. To this, Rajat revealed that he had been locked in jail several times. He said, "Tukdo tukdo mai kayi baar gaya hu." Salman replied, "Mai bhi (Even me)." Salman added, "Lekin bohot lambe lambe tukdo mai gaya hu mai (But I was locked for a long time)."

Apart from this, there were several unmissable moments in the episode. In tonight's weekend ka vaar, Arshad Warsi, Arbaaz Khan and Meher Vij were seen as special guests. The trio had arrived to promote their film Bandaa Singh Chaudhary.

In the upcoming episode of the show, Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn will be seen on Bigg Boss 18 along with host Salman Khan.

