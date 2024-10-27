Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, October 26: Salman Khan accuses Karan Veer Mehra of being manipulative; strictly schools him

Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, October 26: Tonight's weekend ka vaar episode of Bigg Boss 18 saw several unmissable moments. Host Salman Khan scolded contestants for their attitude and rude behavior. Similarly, Salman slammed Karan Veer Mehra for being manipulative and not playing the game on the front foot like everyone. Salman accused Karan Veer of portraying a narrative while interacting with co-contestants.

The episode started with Avinash Mishra and Chaahat Pandey's moms' heated brawl. Bigg Boss invited them to express their opinions about the two contestants. While Chaahat's mom blamed Avinash for assassinating Chaahat's character, Avinash's mom accused Chaahat of playing the girl card. Post this, Salman Khan interacted with the inmates.

During his interaction, Salman Khan questioned Avinash Mishra's attitude of not giving food to his co-contestants and misusing the power. The host stated that Avinash crossed the line while he was given the authority to distribute food. While Avinash was schooled by Salman, the host even stated that Chaahat Pandey purposely instigated Avinash which led to his anger.

After Avinash, Salman Khan questioned Vivian Dsena to name a contestant who adds fuel to the fire but doesn't play on front foot. Vivian expressed his opinion saying Karan Veer Mehra instigates everyone to fight but never states his opinion openly. Salman agreed with Vivian's view. The host then accused Karan Veer Mehra of provoking Chaahat Pandey to fight with Avinash Mishra.

When Shilpa Shirodkar was asked whether Karan Veer Mehra was trying to set a narrative, she denied it. However, when Salman reminded her how Karan Veer tried to manipulate her against Vivian, she claimed that she maintains a friendship of her own will and doesn't get influenced by Karan.

Not only this, Salman even accused Karan Veer of playing the victim card. The host shared that Karan Veer uses his friendship with Shilpa, Chum Darang and Shritika Raaj. The host reminded inmates how Karan Veer simply ignores important matters in the house to play safe. Salman even pulled Karan Veer's leg by teasing him for his one-liners.

While Salman Khan addressed all important matters, he even questioned Shehzada Dhami and Rajat Dalal for threatening each other. Apart from this, a task was also conducted in the house.

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 18, Arshad Warsi, Arbaaz Khan and Meher Vij had also appeared on the weekend ka vaar episode to promote their film Bandaa Singh Chaudhary.

