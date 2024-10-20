Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan on hosting show amid death threats by Lawrence Bishnoi gang: 'I know what my parents go through...nahi aana tha muje'

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Bigg Boss Season 18 has captured the interest of audiences. On October 19, the second weekend ka vaar episode aired, featuring host Salman Khan as he navigated the contestants. In this episode, Salman opened up about his challenges and alluded to the risks involved in hosting the show. Nevertheless, he emphasized his dedication to fulfilling his professional responsibilities.

In the latest weekend ka vaar episode, Salman Khan was advising Shilpa Shirodkar not to be bothered by someone else's behavior or words. He asked her not to cry because of someone. While discussing this, Salman expressed that he didn't feel like coming to the show that night.

He stated, "Nahi aana tha muje yaha par but yeh ek commitment hai. Isiliye mei yaha par aaya hu. Ek mera kaam hai, mai voh kaam karne aaya hu. Muje kisi se nahi milna. Muje aap logo se bhi nahi milna but I am bound to do this. (I was not willing to come but I had to because there is a commitment. That is the reason I am here. This is my work and I am here to work. I'm not supposed to meet anyone. I was not going to mee you all but but I am bound to do this)."

Salman again asked Shilpa not to be stressed or bothered because of Avinash Mishra's behavior as it is a game of willpower. As Avinash was accused of making women feel unsafe around him, the host questioned the inmates for making such harsh allegations about him on national Television without thinking about his family.

Speaking about the same, Salman expressed, "Mere upar bhi bohot saare lalchan lagaye gaye hai. I know what my parents go through (Even I have been accused for a lot of things. I know what my parents go through)."

While explaining how it feels to be blamed for wrong claims, the Bigg Boss 18 host stated, "This is not coming from a third-person experience, this is coming from personal experience."

Later, Salman Khan schooled Arfeen Khan for his attitude and for commenting on actors' professions. When Arfeen argued back, Salman lost his calm and expressed his frustration saying, "Khuda kasam ki yaar what all I am going through in my life and I have to come and handle this." After saying this, a frustrated Salman walked away.

For the uninformed, Salman Khan's security has been increased after the recent assassination of his close friend and NCP leader, Baba Siddique, by three attackers on October 12, 2024.

Despite these threats, the actor has returned to work with enhanced security measures on the set of Bigg Boss 18. The 58-year-old actor shot the episode in the presence of more than 60 security personnel on set. Salman Khan's Y-plus security has now been further reinforced due to escalating threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

