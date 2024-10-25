Bigg Boss 18: Shrutika Arjun recalls father took loan for her wedding; breaks down saying, ‘He is still repaying debt, I'm complete waste’

Bigg Boss 18 is high on drama, emotions, and housemates' candid revelations about their lives. In one of the promos released by the makers, Shrutika Arjun is seen breaking down into tears as she misses her parents. Upon seeing her vulnerable side, the other housemates console her. The former actress talks about her father and shares how her dad took a loan for her wedding. Shrutika reveals that he is still repaying the debt.

The Cooku with Comali fame says, "Mai itna miss kar rahi hun na papa aur mumma ko. Main kabhi unse alag nahi rahi. Papa itne wealthy nahi hain jitna Arjun hai. Meri shaadi mein unka pura kamayi lag gaya aur mere bhai ne ek baar bhi nahi pucha ki uske liya kya hai (I am missing my mom and dad. I have never lived away from them. My father is not as wealthy as Arjun. He spent all his savings on my wedding, and my brother did not ask what's there for him)."

Expressing a bit more, Shrutika shares that his dad is still repaying the loan and calls herself a complete waste. She mentions her wish to buy him a house. Shrutika adds how her mother is fond of traveling, and so she wants to take her on a world tour.

Take a look at the promo here:

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 18, Shrutika Arjun engages in an argument with Avinash Mishra. During the task wherein the housemates get asked to sacrifice their personal belongings in exchange for rations, the Nala Damayanthi actress refused to put any of her belongings inside the fire pit.

She called out the Nath actor for being stone-hearted, even for his friends. Shrutika expressed disappointment in him, stating that he only gave a packet of flour to Eisha Singh, who sacrificed her mother's shawl. Responding to her pointed claims, Avinash explained that his actions prove that he wasn't biased towards his friends.

In the upcoming episode, one of the contestants, Muskan Bamne, Tajinder Bagga, and Sara Arfeen Khan, will be evicted and walk out of the Bigg Boss 18 house. Who do you think should be eliminated? Hosted by Salman Khan, the reality show premiered in October. Hema Sharma became the first contestant to be evicted.

