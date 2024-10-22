Bigg Boss 18: Did you know Shrutika Arjun once starred opposite THIS veteran South actor-turned-politician in a Malayalam film? THROWBACK

Shrutika Arjun, who is a well-known figure in the South Indian entertainment industry, has captured the attention of audiences nationwide with her entry into Bigg Boss 18. Before stepping into the Bigg Boss limelight, Shrutika first gained prominence by winning the Tamil cooking-comedy show Cook with Comali. But Shrutika Arjun's journey in entertainment began much earlier.

In 2003, Shrutika Arjun made her debut in the Malayalam film Swapnam Kondu Thulabharam, where she played the role of Ammu. Starring alongside veteran actors Suresh Gopi and Kunchako Boban, she quickly gained attention for her performance. Although it was her only Malayalam film, her role in the family drama left a lasting impression on audiences in Kerala.

Speaking about winning Cook with Comali, Shrutika Arjun's natural flair for cooking and her humorous personality made her a standout contestant in the third season of the show, earning her a strong fanbase.

As Shrutika continues her journey on Bigg Boss 18, viewers are eager to see how her unique experiences in cooking, comedy, and film will influence her performance in the house. Her participation has created a buzz among fans and made a lasting impression.

On the premiere night, Shrutika greeted Salman Khan with "Vanakkam," the traditional Tamil greeting, and even asked the host to greet the Tamil Nadu audience by saying "Vanakkam Tamil Nadu." In the Bigg Boss 18 house, Shrutika shared a cordial bond with everyone. However, in the upcoming episode of the show, the actress will lock horns with Avinash Mishra due to the changing power game in the show.

For the uninformed, Shrutika Arjun is married to businessman Arjun. The couple are parents to a son.

Speaking about Bigg Boss 18, so far, Hema Sharma has been evicted from the Salman Khan-hosted controversial show. Apart from her, Gunratan Sadavarte had to walk out of the Bigg Boss 18 house as he was required outside for some pending cases in court.

