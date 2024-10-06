Bigg Boss 18: Nia Sharma BACKS OUT of Salman Khan's show; says 'Please don't blame me, it wasn't me...'

The game is set to begin tonight! The drama, controversies and entertainment await as Bigg Boss Season 18, led by superstar host Salman Khan, premieres tonight (October 6). As many know, famous actress Nia Sharma was one of the confirmed contestants of the popular reality show. However, to fans' disappointment, Nia has now changed her decision and won't be participating in Bigg Boss 18.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nia Sharma announced this big decision about not participating in Bigg Boss 18. She wrote, "To the fans And well wishers. I've disappointed. Truly been overwhelmed for the tremendous support, lovece and crazy hype!almost made me want do go inside the house for once made me Realise what I've earned in the last 14 years. Can't say i didn't enjoy the hype and attention but please don't blame me. It wasn't me."

For the uninformed, Nia Sharma's participation in Bigg Boss 18 was announced on the grand finale night of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

While fans will be disheartened to not see their favorite Nia Sharma in the Bigg Boss 18 house, several prominent faces are speculated to be a part of Salman Khan's show.

Speaking about the rumored contestants, several names such as Shoaib Ibrahim, Shehzada Dhami, Avinash Mishra, Alice Kaushik, Karan Veer Mehra and a few others are said to be a part of Bigg Boss 18.

Bigg Boss 18 makers are gearing up for the grand launch of the upcoming season. Based on the theme of Time Ka Taandav, this season promises to keep audiences entertained throughout as Bigg Boss will predict the future of the contestants and change the dynamics of the game.

The 18th season of India's most-watched reality show is all set to hit your screens on Sunday, October 6, 2024, at 9 PM on Colors TV. The episodes will be available to watch anytime on Jio Cinema.

