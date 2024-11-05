Bigg Boss 18: Wildcard contestant Kashish Kapoor admits having a crush on Avinash Mishra’s physique; Says 'I can watch him doing...'

Bigg Boss 18 recently saw an interesting twist as Splitsvilla X5’s Kashish Kapoor and Digvijay Rathee entered the house as wildcard contestants. They not only bring their old rivalry into the house but also have an upper hand as they have watched the show for the last three weeks before entering. They have already stirred up things in the house. Amid this, Kashish made a statement about Avinash Mishra that caught everyone’s attention.

Kashish Kapoor and Shilpa Shirodkar were sitting together when Avinash Mishra was doing workouts in the garden area. The Bollywood actress expressed his admiration for Avinash by stating that he has really good abs which becomes prominent when he removes his shirt. Seizing the opportunity, Kashish admitted that she had a crush on him.

Kashish said, "I can watch him doing workouts the whole day. I have a crush on Avinash's body." She also added that she didn’t get the chance to interact with him much because of Alice Kaushik and Eisha Singh. The Splitsvilla X5 fame stated that the two girls are always stuck by him.

Talking about Kashish’s stint, soon after she entered the house, she got into an argument with Eisha which took an ugly turn. To defend his friend, Avinash took Eisha’s side and argued with Kashish. The latter called the actress 'insecure'. She also added that Eisha is 'mean' and comes across as a 'wannabe' person.

Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan streams on Monday to Friday at 10 PM on Colors TV and at 9:30 PM on Weekends. One can catch the live action on JioCinema. Recently, it was announced that Ravi Kishan will host a unique segment titled Hayye-Daiyya with Ravi Bhaiyya - Garda uda denge.

On the other hand, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Shehzada Dhami walked out of the house over the Diwali weekend. Before him, his friend Nyrraa Banerji was eliminated.

