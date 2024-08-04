MTV Splitsvilla X5 EXCLUSIVE: Lakshay Gaur on Anicka Sharma, 'I don't want her in future or present'; calls Harsh Arora 'fake' and Jashwanth Bopanna 'puppet'

MTV Splitsvilla X5, led by Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani, is slowly edging towards its grand finale. In the latest episode of the dating reality show, two contestants, Lakshay Gaur, and Shubhi Joshi's journey, came to an end before reaching the finale week.

Pinkvilla spoke exclusively to evicted contestant Lakshay Gaur and asked him to share his thoughts about his former co-contestants and ex-partner Anicka Sharma.

When you entered the show from the exile villa, were you hoping to reconnect with Anicka, or were you keen on finding a new match?

Honestly, when I entered Spltisvilla from exile, I wanted to go with the flow. It was not like that I wanted to make a match with Anicka. It was not on my mind. People had told me that she was with Siwet. I had seen the video, and many told me that he was not a nice person, so I had that in my mind.

You and Anicka were declared as an ideal match. Do you think if Siwet hadn't entered as a wild card, you and Anicka would have been back to being a couple?

At that point, not as a couple, but for sure, we would have played the game together. I am not sure about being a couple because that was never possible. For sure, we would have played the game if Siwet hadn't entered. It happened that in one of the episodes, Anicka said, 'We will perform together' in a fun way. So, if Siwet hadn't entered, we would have played the game together.

Now that Anicka and Siwet are not in a relationship are you and Anicka friends?

I am not sure if they are in a relationship. I keep getting mentions, but I don't know if they have broken up or are together. I don't even want to know. I don't talk to Anicka; I am not in touch with her. Just after the show, we were in touch, and I had no problem with anyone, but now we are not in touch, and we don't talk.

Your bond with Digvijay is the strongest. What do you have to say about him and your friendship with him?

In the show, most of them were fake, and now people are real and their reality is good. If I talk about Addy, he appeared different in the show compared to how he is outside of it. I wouldn't say he was fake, but he seemed to be trying too hard in the show, whereas outside of it, he's very nice.

Digvijay was the same in the show, just as he is now. Now, also if he wants to say something, he will say how he used to say it in the show. That is the reason I bonded with him because even I was real. I had no idea of what people do in Splitsvilla and Roadies.

I had no idea because I never watched it. I never knew how Roadies contestants were, and I had no idea what was going to happen in Splitsvilla. I was real for the show, and I wanted to have real people, and Digvijay was one of them. It was important to have a bond with him and we had a clear friendship since the start. We promised to point out each other's mistakes so it was easy for us to play.

Take a look at Lakshay Gaur's post here-

According to you, which couple deserves to win the show and why?

According to the show, Unnati and Digvijay should have won, but Unnati got eliminated, so I would say Kashish and Digvijay. Kashish also did a lot of things for the show. She took her stand in the show, and the way she used to speak was also good. And Digvijay, of course, played very nicely and he did what he wanted to do in the show. You can call him a 'game changer' or 'mastermind,' but for the show, it was good, and he did a lot of things for the show. So I guess Digvinay and Kashish should win.

Digvijay, Anicka, Siwet, Shubhi, Akriti, Harsh, Jashwant: Describe them in one word and why

Digvijay: Brother - Because it's a bond that is even more than friendship. Not friends but I treat him like my brother.

Anicka: Past - Past because she should remain in the past, and I don't want her in the future or present. I don't want her.

Siwet: Ignore

Shubi: Too real and sweetest - She is too sweet and real for the show, and I guess in the whole Splitsvilla, no one is as sweet as her. She is very genuine. No one was real like her.

Akriti: Irritating - Whenever I go somewhere, and people meet me, and if we talk about the show, everyone calls her 'irritating.' In the show also, she was irritating. The way she speaks and her voice is also irritating.

Jashwant: Puppet a bit- He has a mind, and he can speak, but I felt that whatever Akriti told him and whatever she wanted him to do, he kept doing that. There were times when Akriti fought with people, and when the camera got cut, Jashwant was chilling with that guy. He doesn't seem bothered. At that time, when the fights used to happen, whatever reaction he had it was because of Akriti. His personal mind was okay with it, so I felt like he is like a puppet.

Harsh: The fakest person I have ever seen in my life. He is too fake for the show. I have never met him in real life but in the show, he is the fakest person. When the camera was on, he used to fight like hell, and when the camera was off, he was chilling with that person and used to sit with that person. He was a fun guy. So he is very fake and after the show, I got to know how he is in real life. So, in the show, Harsh was fake.

MTV Splitsvilla X5 premiered on March 30, 2024, and is hosted by Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani.

