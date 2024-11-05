Bigg Boss 18 written update, November 4: Rajat Dalal threatens Avinash Mishra; Shrutika Raaj makes fun of Vivian Dsena

In the November 4 episode of Bigg Boss 18, the first wildcards of the season, Digvijay Rathee and Kashish Kapoor, enter the house, altering its dynamic. The new housemates arrive with pre-existing notions and judgments about each contestant, which leads to tension among certain participants and the former Splitsvilla contestants. Digvijay and Kashish, who were co-contestants on their previous show, kick off their Bigg Boss journey with an argument regarding their past. The reactions of the other housemates to this conflict varied widely.

During the discussion about distributing duties among the housemates, Rajat Dalal and Avinash Mishra engaged in a verbal spat. The two contestants were seen taunting each other with rhyming sentences. The Nath actor and the popular YouTuber exchanged several lines that escalated into an argument.

During the spat, the YouTuber subtly threatened the actor, saying, “Agar naa ho contract toh bahar gaal par bhi zor se padega” (If there is no contract then you would get a tight slap outside the Bigg Boss house). Was this another threat given by Rajat Dalal, which the YouTuber did even on the Weekend ka Vaar in front of the host Salman Khan?

Shrutika Raaj was good friends with Vivian Dsena during the early days of their show, but constant fights and arguments have turned them into rivals. The South Indian actress feels that Vivian, known for his role in the serial Shakti, is rude and does not communicate with her properly. In a conversation with Kashish Kapoor, Shrutika was observed making fun of Vivian. She claimed that the "Shakti" actor frequently boasts about being a huge star and having a lot of stardom.

To this Kashish said, “Agar ek raja ko bolna pada voh raja, toh voh raja nahi hai” (If a king has to say he is a king, then he isn’t one). Making fun of Vivian, Shrutika said, “Yaha toh superstar ban ke bathroom hi clean kar raha haina” (Being a superstar still he is cleaning bathrooms over here), leading to a light laugh between the two.

Digvijay denies completing the washroom cleaning duty assigned to him by Time God Vivian, leading to a cold war between the two. Meanwhile, Eisha Singh and Kasish Kapoor are involved in a disagreement, as Eisha claims that Rajat’s character keeps changing. The former Splitsvilla contestant labels the Bekaboo actress as insecure and a wannabe. Is this the beginning of a new rivalry in the Bigg Boss house?

In the promo for tomorrow’s episode, a physical altercation occurs between Avinash Mishra and Rajat Dalal, while Time God Vivian has the opportunity to nominate nine contestants. Stay updated to know more!

