Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, November 8: Ektaa Kapoor bashes Rajat Dalal for faking respect toward women, ‘Kisike maa ko gali kyase…’

Television queen Ektaa Kapoor entered the reality show, Bigg Boss 18 today to host Shukravar Ka Vaar. She didn’t mince her words as she gave the hosuemates a harsh reality check. While addressing recent incidents inside the house, Ektaa Kapoor bashed Rajat Dalal for faking his respect toward women and also bringing up other contestant’s parents during an argument.

Ektaa Kapoor asks Rajat Dalal directly, “Aap kehte ho aap auraton ko respect karte ho. Jabhi koi ladki pe aach aata hain, aap khade ho jate ho, ‘Ye ladki pe koi ungli nahi uthayega’- ye aap bolte ho ki nahi? Toh kisike maa ko gali kyase de sakte ho? (You say that you respect women. Whenever a girl faces trouble, you stand up and say, "No one will point a finger at her"—don’t you? Then how can you use foul language about someone’s mother?)”

Rajat Dalal explains, “Dekho ji gussa mein char cheez… (See, during anger, a few things...)” The filmmaker intervenes, “Lekin guess mein toh aapke izzat chali jaati hain. (But your reputation also fades due to anger.)” She also adds that Rajat stands up for respecting women, but in anger, he himself starts disrespecting them. The social media influencer asks her to name for which contestant he has done so.

Kapoor says that she has seen a video of his fight where he abused a male co-contestant’s mother. Avinash Mishra nods his head. To justify his behavior, Dalal says, “Pata nahi andar kya scene hain, aam admi ko aap road pe bhi chhedoge toh wo chalte chalte bhi gaali dey dega. Ye sab log star hain na… (I don't know what's the big deal inside, but if you tease a regular guy,t hen he will abuse you. These people are stars...)”

Kapoor says that it's not about being stars. Rajat Dalal tries to defend his behavior and says, "Jayse mahaul mein mein bade huye hu, jayse ladko ke sath rehta hu, gaali galoch normally ho jata hain, aurr rahi baat gaali ki, wo mein chillake nahi dii thi, wo mere bhavnao tha, jo shabd mein nikla. Uske liye mein sabke samne maafi mangi. (The kind of environment I grew up in, the kind of boys I hang out with, using foul language happens normally. And as for the abusive words I used, I didn’t shout them out; they were an expression of my emotions, which slipped out in the moment. For that, I have apologized to everyone publicly.)”

Ektaa Kapoor points out that he asked his co-contestant twice about his family members, hinting that he did it intentionally. Then she goes on to add that in this country, over men and women, individuals worship elders. “Aapne agar aaj mera pita ka naam bhi liya hota toh mein ghar ke andar aati aapko samjhane aur seekhane ki kisike bhi parents pe maat jaiye. Kyunki maa baap jo hote hain wo bhagwan hote hain humlog ke liye.”

(If you had taken my father’s name today, I would have entered the house to explain and teach you not to drag anyone’s parents into this. Because parents are like gods to us.)

During her interaction with the hosuemztes, she also schooled Chaahat Pandey, Sara Khan, Shrutika Arjun, and Vivian Dsena.

In the Weekend Ka Vaar, filmmaker Rohit Shetty will host the Bigg Boss 18 episode instead of Salman Khan. It will air at 9::30 PM on Colors TV.

