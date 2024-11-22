Bigg Boss 6 fame Sana Khan announces 2nd pregnancy with Mufti Anas Sayed: ‘Our family of three is growing to four’

Former actress Sana Khan has shared a special announcement that has delighted her fans. Taking to social media, on November 22, Sana revealed that she is expecting her second child. In a heartfelt post, she expressed her gratitude to Allah and shared the joyful news with her followers.

The former actress shared a simple yet emotional note in a video which reads, "With the blessing of Allah Almighty our family of three is joyfully growing to four. Alhamdulillah! A little blessing is on the way. Saiyad Tariq Jamil is excited to be a big brother. Dear Allah, we can't wait to welcome and cherish our newest blessing. Keep us in your duas. May Allah make it easy for us. Jazakallah Khair."

The video announcement also came accompanied by a prayer. Sana Khan, who welcomed her first child, Saiyad Tariq Jamil, in July last year, is overjoyed to expand her family with her husband, Anas Saiyad. Her announcement radiates happiness and reflects her deep faith and gratitude.

Check out Sana Khan's pregnancy announcement below:

Fans and well-wishers flooded the comments section, congratulating the couple and wishing them health and happiness.

For the unversed, Sana Khan who rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 6 stepped away from the limelight after her marriage in 2020. Since leaving the spotlight, Sana has often shared glimpses of her peaceful and faith-driven life. Her posts frequently highlight the blessings of family and motherhood. In July 2023, she announced the arrival of her first child and revealed his face this year after the little one turned one.

The former actress had a highly successful career in the Hindi film industry and also made appearances in South Indian films. After participating in Bigg Boss 6, she also extensively worked in the television industry.

Advertisement

Pinkvilla conratulates Sana Khan!

ALSO READ: Did you know Bigg Boss 6 fame Sana Khan’s husband is younger than her? Find out the age gap