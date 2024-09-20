Did you know Bigg Boss 6 fame Sana Khan’s husband is younger than her? Find out the age gap

Bigg Boss 6 fame Sana Khan recently appeared in Rubina Dilaik’s show Kisine Bataya Nahi. The former actress got candid about her marriage, the changes she's embraced, and what it means to find true happiness. During the discussion, she also talked about how she met her husband and revealed that he was younger than her.

Sana Khan told Rubina Dilaik, "One Maulana ji sent Anas’ wedding proposal to me, I was like ye kaise hoga, because my husband is almost 7 years younger to me. But he made me understand why we should get married.”

She further added, “I always felt Maulana’s were very boring because I came from a very fancy life. I heard Anas talking about a late friend so passionately and wishing well for his soul. I asked myself if I have a single friend who would wish this well for me even after my death and I realised I had no one. That was the first thing that attracted me towards Anas."

The Bigg Boss 6 contestant alsoo opened up about meeting her husband during one of the darkest periods of her life. "When I first met my husband, I was going through a very tough time," she revealed. Battling depression and even experiencing suicidal thoughts, she clarified that acting on them was never an option, as suicide is forbidden in Islam. Sana stressed that it was her unwavering faith that gave her strength and helped her stay grounded through those challenging moments.

For the unversed, in October 2020, Sana Khan announced her decision to quit the entertainment industry to follow the path of spirituality. She had a highly successful career in the Hindi film industry and also made appearances in South Indian films. After participating in Bigg Boss 6, she also extensively worked in the television industry.

