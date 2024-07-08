Bigg Boss 6 fame Sana Khan reveals one-year-old son’s face in adorable Hajj pilgrimage VIDEO; Bharti Singh reacts

Former actress and Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan, who has been enjoying maternal bliss after welcoming her first child, revealed the baby’s face today, July 8. Her fans were delighted to see the little one’s face and showered love on him. Many of her industry friends, including Bharti Singh, Kishwer Merchant, and others, also sent their love and blessings.

Sana Khan reveals her baby’s face

On July 8, almost a year after her little one was born, Sana Khan delighted her fans by introducing her son, Tariq Jamil, to the world. In the adorable video, the former actress captured the moments of the Hajj pilgrimage, which was made special by her little bundle of joy. The family moments radiate happiness and joy.

Watch Sana Khan’s video here:

Through the post, Sana Khan also highlighted the importance of spirituality, and along with the video, she wrote a caption noting down a small prayer. The caption reads, “Our Little Hajji 2024 YA RAB! MUJHE BHI NAMAZ QAAIM KARNE WAALA BANA DEEJIYE OR MERI AULAAD ME SE BHI (AESE LOG PAIDA FARMAAIYE JO NAMAAZ QAAIM KARE) AE HAMAARE PARWARDIGAAR!”

She further expressed her gratitude to the team for arranging her little one’s visa and making sure everything was in place. “Alhamdullilah, it was such a beautiful experience again with you & your team,” concluded Khan.

Bharti Singh and Kishwer Merchant react

Many of Sana Khan’s fans and netizens commented on the former actress’ post. Bharti Singh wrote, “cute (red heart and evil eye emoji).” To this, Khan replied, “Thank you. Pls keep him ur special prayers.” Kishwer merchant, who is also a mother, dropped a series of red heart emojis.

Other fans also expressed their happiness on seeing the bay’s face.

For the unversed, in October 2020, Sana Khan announced her decision to quit the entertainment industry to follow the path of spirituality. She had a highly successful career in the Hindi film industry and also made appearances in South Indian films. After participating in Bigg Boss 6, she also extensively worked in the television industry.

