Bigg Boss 7 fame Ajaz Khan's wife Fallon Guliwala ARRESTED in drugs raid; marijuana and other illegal substances seized; REPORT

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction.

Ajaz Khan, known for being a part of Bigg Boss Season 7, is again in the news as his wife, Fallon Guliwala, has been arrested by the customs department in connection with a drug case. As per reports, this happened after, on October 8, 2024, Ajaz's peon, Suraj Gaud, was arrested after he allegedly ordered drugs that were delivered at the actor's office in Andheri.

According to a Times of India report, the investigation first began after authorities received a tip-off about a drug shipment in October. The officials traced the parcel to Ajaz Khan's office in Veera Desai, Andheri. Ajaz's peon, Suraj Gaud, ordered 100 grams of Mephedrone (MD) through a courier from a European country. He was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

During the investigation, Suraj revealed that the drug parcel was in Ajaz's nephew's name and it was regularly ordered by him. Ajaz's wife's name cropped up during Suraj's investigation.

The customs department raided Ajaz's residence on November 27 and November 28 in Jogeshwari, Mumbai, during which officials reportedly seized various narcotics, including 130 grams of marijuana.

An official told the portal that during the raid, 136 grams of charas, empty pouches containing 33 grams of MD, 28 grams of MFD tablets, other narcotic products, and Rs 11 lakhs in cash were seized at Khan's house, due to which Fallon was arrested.

After his wife Fallon Guliwala's arrest, the officials wanted to question Ajaz about the drugs found at the residence and the parcel that arrived at his office. However, the Bigg Boss 7 fame Ajaz Khan was not available for questioning at that time. The investigation is ongoing.

For the uninformed, Ajaz Khan, who has been one of the controversial personalities, sparked headlines in 2021. He was also arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after he was found with 31 alprazolam tablets, weighing 4.5 grams. He was locked behind bars for 26 months.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

