Bigg Boss OTT 3: Ajaz Khan on Armaan Malik slapping Vishal Pandey: 'U punish me for this when I did to Ali Mirza'

Ajaz Khan had touted controversy when he had entered Bigg Boss 8. He was also a part of Bigg Boss Halla Bol which was a new series made by the makers but was thrown out of the house when he got into a fight with singer Ali Quli Mirza and ended up using physical force. The actor remembered this time and spoke about the same on his social media handle, lately post Armaan Malik slapped Vishal Pandey in Bigg Boss OTT 3 house.

Ajaz Khan remembers his scuffle with Ali Quli Mirza:

The Patth actor took to X (formerly Twitter) to write, "Now what ?? U punish me for this when I did to Ali Mirza @BiggBoss @ColorsTV #ArmaanMalik #BiggBoss #ThalapathyVijay." Well, it looks like Ajaz Khan is strongly condemning Armaan Malik's presence in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house and wants fair justice to take place. His tweet makes it read like he wants the YouTuber to be thrown out of the house.



Take a look at Ajaz Khan's tweet here:

Remembering Ajaz Khan-Ali Quli Mirza's fight:

As per an India Today report, Ajaz Khan and Ali Quli were joking over a situation when things suddenly became ugly. They teased each other, as they roamed in the garden. Matters worsened when Ali continued teasing and Ajaz got furious and used force. Bigg Boss 8 makers had immediately told him to exit the reality show.

Ajaz, who also did Kya Hoga Nimmo Kaa always had a friendly relationship with the Ishqam singer. When the old friends became aggressive, matters went out of control and derogatory slang was used, which created a bad atmosphere in the Bigg Boss house. Later, the Bbuddah... Hoga Terra Baap actor was called to be a part of Bigg Boss Halla Bol as a Challenger because of his entertaining game plan in the Bigg Boss 8 house. However, the makers alleged that he had become a cause of trouble not only for the contestants but also for the makers of the show.

Why Armaan Malik slap Vishal Pandey?

During a candid conversation with Lovekesh Kataria, Vishal Pandey told him that Kritika bhabhi looks beautiful. An angry Armaan Malik went to talk to Vishal about the same. The argument took an ugly turn when Armaan gave Vishal a tight slap and abused him as well. The housemates had to intervene to calm the situation.