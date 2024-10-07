Bigg Boss Marathi 5 host Riteish Deshmukh calls Suraj Chavan 'much deserved winner' as show wraps up; expresses gratitude to 'backbone' Genelia D'souza

With Suraj Chavan as Bigg Boss Marathi 5 winner, the show has come to an end. Featuring the perfect dose of drama and celebrations, the Riteish Deshmukh-hosted reality show wrapped up last night (September 6). Reflecting on his journey as Bigg Boss Marathi 5 host, the Banjo actor penned a long note on social media. He extended gratitude to the audience for supporting him and loving his hosting duties. Deshmukh also shared a string of photos from the grand finale with Suraj Chavan and Abhijeet Sawant.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Riteish Deshmukh called Bigg Boss Marathi 5 an incredible season and mentioned how hosting the show was a huge responsibility for him. The actor detailed the responses he received from the audience and praised Suraj Chavan for winning the show, calling him deserving. Riteish also lauded Bigg Boss Marathi 5 runner-up Abhijeet Sawant.

Sharing a few pictures from the finale night, the Ek Villain actor wrote, "Hosting #biggbossmarathi was a huge responsibility.. the response and the love showered by the audience was just unimaginable, I humbly bow down to express my gratitude to the people of Maharashtra and all the audiences across india who have watched the show. The credit goes to all the awesome contestants who were truly the soul of the show." Deshmukh also thanked his wife, Genelia D'Souza. He referred to her as his "support system" and "backbone."

Reacting to the heartfelt post, Divya Agarwal recalled her meeting with the Bigg Boss Marathi 5 host. The Bigg Boss OTT 1 winner expressed, "I remember when you came to our season finale with so much grace with your baico! You did so well in this season very lucky to have met you!" Abhijeet Sawant commented, "Thank you so much sir."

For th unversed, Suraj Chavan took home the coveted trophy along with Rs 14.6 lakh as the prize money. He also won a brand-new two-wheeler and a jewelry voucher worth Rs 10 lakh. He is a social media figure and a digital content creator by profession.

