Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Nikki Tamboli becomes FIRST finalist of Riteish Deshmukh-hosted show by winning 'Ticket to Finale'

Bigg Boss Marathi 5 is slowly inching towards its grand finale. As the show has already reached the final week, fans cannot wait to find out who the contestants will end up becoming the finalists. However, amid the tension and excitement, Nikki Tamboli became the first finalist of the season by winning the Ticket to Finale.

It has been since the first day that Nikki has showcased a strong personality. However, her equation with Arbaz Patel often hit the headlines and stirred up debate on social media.

Speaking of the Ticket to Finale task, the contestant with the most number of mutual fund coins to secure his or her place in the finale. So Nikki Tamboli collected 300 coins and hence became the first finalist of Big Boss Marathi 5. The Master of the house organized another task for the other housemates, and that challenge was won by Suraj. He performed better than the other contestants but could not win against Nikki.

Take a look at one of the promos of Bigg Boss Marathi 5 here:

A few days back, Rakhi Sawant made a smashing entry into the house and targeted Nikki Tamboli. The former commented, "Nikki Tamboli, sodun yenar tula Amboli (Nikki Tamboli, I will leave you in Amboli)." Well, this wasn't the first time they had such a confrontation. The two were co-contestants in Bigg Boss 14, which was hosted by Salman Khan. Alongside Rakhi Sawant, Bigg Boss 15 and Bigg Boss Marathi 2 fame Abhijit Bichukale also entered the house as a guest.

Advertisement

As of now, the contestants who are in the game are Nikki Tamboli, Abhijeet Sawant, Suraj Chavan, Dhananjay Powar, Varsha Usgaonkar, Janhavi Killekar, and Ankita Walawalkar. As per reports, the grand finale will take place on Sunday, October 6. Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 is set to premiere on the same day.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: MTV Splitsvilla X5's Nayera Ahuja calls Bigg Boss Marathi 5 fame Arbaz Patel 'husband of many wives'; reveals chat with Leeza Bindra and comments on Nikki Tamboli