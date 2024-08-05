Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Purushottam Dada becomes first contestant to get eliminated from Riteish Deshmukh’s show

After Bigg Boss OTT 3, Bigg Boss Marathi 5 is currently making headlines. Hosted by Bollywood actor, Riteish Deshmukh, Bigg Boss Marathi 5 features 16 celebrities and social media influencers. After the first week, the show saw the eviction of contestant Purushottam Dada, making him the first contestant to get eliminated from the reality show.

In the August 4 Bhaucha Dhakka (Weekend Ka Vaar) episode of Bigg Boss Marathi 5, host Riteish Deshmukh announced the elimination of the folk singer, Purushottam Dada. His eviction made the housemates emotional. Chanting Ram Krishna Hari, he took his leave from the house.

After his exit, he shared his experience of his time inside the house with the host. He said that he learned a lot and his experience was thrilling. “If you want to get to know yourself, I believe this house is very important,” added the folk singer. The singer also mentioned that contestant Abhijeet Sawant has the potential to win the show, and Suraj is the weakest contestant inside the house.

For the unversed, after the first nomination task of the season, six housemates were nominated - Varsha Usgaonkar, Yogita Chavan, Ankita Prabhu Walawalkar, Suraj Chavan, Dhananjay Powar, and Purushottam Patil.

With his departure, 15 housemates remain in the Bigg Boss Marathi house – Varsha Usgaonkar, Yogita Chavan, Ankita Prabhu Walawalkar, Suraj Chavan, Dhananjay Powar, Nikki Tamboli, Paddy Kamble, Shubhankar Tawde, Manasi Naik, Abhijeet Sawant, Irina Rudakova, to name a few.

Advertisement

Besides the elimination, the host also expressed his disappointment with contestant Nikki Tamboli as she had a series of arguments with Varsha Usgaonkar.

Bigg Boss Marathi 5, airs every night at 9 PM, exclusively on Colors Marathi and anytime on the OTT platform, JioCinema. The show promises more excitement, drama, and entertainment as the remaining housemates compete for the coveted title. The show, hosted by Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh premiered on July 28, 2024, with a grand launch episode.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Nikki Tamboli breaks down after Riteish Deshmukh makes her apologize to entire Maharashtra