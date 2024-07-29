Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Riteish Deshmukh to CHARGE this amount for hosting each episode; read facts

It was in 2022 when Bigg Boss 4 premiered and after 2 years Bigg Boss Marathi 5 aired on July 28, 2024. The earlier seasons were hosted by actor, director, and producer Mahesh Manjrekar. However, this season is being hosted by Bollywood's most loved actor Riteish Deshmukh. You would surely want to know about the fees the actor is charging per episode to host the show. Here, are the facts related to the same.

Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Riteish Deshmukh's fees per episode revealed:

There have been many reports floating online that have revealed Bigg Boss Marathi 5 host Riteish Deshmukh's fees, for hosting each episode. Reports claim that the actor will be charging more than Rs 25 lakh, for each episode. It will be around Rs 30-40 lakh for each episode and his overall fees would amount to Rs 2 crore.

Take a look at Bigg Boss Marathi 5 host Riteish Deshmukh:

It is interesting to note that a Hindustan Times Marathi report claimed that Mahesh Manjrekar charged Rs 25 lakh when he hosted Bigg Boss Marathi season 4. Now, that the reality show has come back after 2 years, the Ved actor is charging a whopping amount, more than what Manjrekar took. He was the face of the show and has been hosting Bigg Boss Marathi since season 1, but he has decided to take a sabbatical this time.

More about Riteish Deshmukh's fees:

A report by News 18 Hindi claims that the Housefull star takes Rs 6-7 crore per movie. Is this the reason Riteish is charging a bomb to host Bigg Boss Marathi season 5? Talking about the reality show, this year the theme is around Chakravyuh. Abhijeet Sawant, Nikki Tamboli who are going to be a part of the show, have already created a lot of excitement among fans.

There are reports also claiming that the Pill star may take Rs 40 lakh per episode and this would make his fees Rs 5.6 crore. However, there has been no official confirmation about the same. Talking more about the show, the grand premiere took place at 9 pm on July 28th on Colors Marathi. You can also watch it on Jio Cinema.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned salaries of the actors are reported by various media portals (News 18 Hindi, Hindustan Times Marathi). In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.



