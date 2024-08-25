Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Riteish Deshmukh calls Janhvi Killekar worst contestant in the history of show; gives her a tough punishment

Bigg Boss Marathi 5 is getting the love of the audiences. It is one of the most loved seasons of the show and the credit for the same also goes to the new host of the show Riteish Deshmukh. In the previous episodes of Bhaucha Dhakka, Riteish Deshmukh reprimanded Janhvi Killekar and addressed her repetitive aggressive behavior. He also gave Killekar a major punishment.

Riteish Deshmukh reprimanded Janhvi Killekar in Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Bhaucha Dhakka

In the previous Bhaucha Dhakka episode, host Riteish Deshmukh didn't waste any time and simply addressed the topic of Janhvi Killekar's behavior towards other contestants. He raised the issue of Janhvi calling Paddy Kamble an 'over actor'. Last week too, Killekar spoke about Varsha Usgaonkar and the awards she won in a derogatory way. Riteish added that Janhvi is the worst contestant in the history of the show.

Take a look at a recent promo of Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Bhaucha Dhakka here:

Deshmukh said, "Tumhi kay certificate denaar, tumhala audience ney ek certificate dila aahe. Janhvi tumhi Bigg Boss Marathichya ittehaastla sagdyat worst contestant ahaat. Contestant kaay. Ataa tumhi manhus pan kasha aahat na, yaavar sudha lokana prashn aahet."

(What certificate will you give, the audience has given you a certificate. Janhvi, you are the worst contestant in the history of Bigg Boss Marathi. People even have doubts on what kind of a human being you are).

Deshmukh pointed out that Killekar is a repeat offender and has a pattern of saying hurtful things and then shedding crocodile tears.

Riteish Deshmukh announces punishment for Janhvi Killekar

Riteish Deshmukh announced that Killekar would have to stay in jail for an entire week. He also mentioned that she will not be a part of the current Bhaucha Dhakka episode. Killekar had an emotional breakdown while Nikki locked her in the jail on Deshmukh's order. Deshmukh further also gave a warning to Nikki and mentioned that if she didn't keep a check on herself, she could be the next one to go to jail.

Riteish Deshmukh decodes Janhvi Killekar's apology to Paddy Kamble

The host of the show Riteish Deshmukh pointed out that Janhvi's apology for Paddy after speaking ill about his craft wasn't genuine. He mentioned that after her fight with Kamble, Killekar realized her mistake after one day because she felt she had nothing to do as her friend Arbaz Patel became a hero by giving his captaincy to Nikki Tamboli while Tamboli got the immunity and thus Killekar felt the need to faking an apology to Kamble.

Deshmukh also added that Killekar thought about Bhaucha Dhakka session and thus pretended to be apologetic for her comments.

Riteish Deshmukh on Janhvi Killekar and Aarya Jadhao's fight

The Hey Baby actor further added that Janhvi Killekar isn't respectful towards her seniors or juniors. Pointing out her disrespect for Varsha Usgaonkar and Paddy Kamble, Deshmukh added that Killekar also questioned Aarya's career. Furthermore, he revealed how Killekar got involved in Captain Nikki's fight with Jadhao stepped on the latter's blanket and also pushed her. He mentioned that Jadhao was only trying to take her blanket but Killekar, in a fit of rage, pushed her and even danced on her blanket.

It will be exciting to see if Riteish Deshmukh's harsh punishment will mark an improvement in Killekar's behavior or not.