Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Nikki Tamboli FIGHTS with wildcard contestant Sangram Chougule, calls him flop show; Here's why

Ever since famous bodybuilder Sangram Chougule entered the Bigg Boss Marathi 5 house, things have heated up between him and Nikki Tamboli. The makers of the reality show aired a promo where the actress was seen calling Sangram Chougule a flop show. Here's why she said what she said.

In an episode promo shared by the makers of Bigg Boss Marathi 5, Nikki Tamboli is seen getting angry at Sangram Chougule. She screams at him and says, "You have the answer to everything; what are you talking of ignorance? Your game is seen as to whom you want to target and whom you do not want to do, so it is a flop show."

Sangram adds by saying, "It is not my show." Tamboli adds by saying, "Your show is flop. You are shouting." Earlier, Sangram, before a task was seen asking, "Bigg Boss, what has to be done? Let me know." Nikki sarcastically then said, "Bigg Boss will reply to you for every question?"

The bodybuilder then addressed the Bigg Boss 14 fame star and said, "This is a house. It is not an individual game." Nikki then again yelled and stated that it is an individual game and show and she knows that it is a house. Sangram conveniently said that she should be ignored.

For the unversed, Bigg Boss Marathi 5 saw a shocking turn when the Riteish Deshmukh-hosted show saw Sangram's entry. He is a famous bodybuilder from Kolhapur and his presence in the show has already added the spice element.

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss Marathi 5 will show Sangram pushing Nikki into the pool. Bigg Boss makers gave the wildcard contestant the task of pushing contestants whom he thinks are not eligible. The participants are seen cooperating, but Tamboli reveals that because of her medical condition, she cannot get inside the pool.

