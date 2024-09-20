Bigg Boss Marathi 5 PROMO: Nikki Tamboli makes Arbaz Patel do sit-ups for THIS reason; WATCH

Bigg Boss Marathi 5 is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The show has taken an exciting turn as last week one of the popular and strong contestants Vaibhav Chavan got eliminated. The show has taken an intense turn with contestant trying their best to win Captaincy so that they can get immunity. As per the new promo of Bigg Boss Marathi 5, Nikki Tamboli made Arbaz Patel do sit-ups during the captaincy task.

As per the captaincy task, the candidates had to sell a drink to the rest of the contestants and earn money. The person with the maximum money and the least drink in the container would win the task. Arbaz convinced Tamboli to drink from his container, however, she put up a condition for doing the same. She made him do 10 sit-ups. Arbaz playfully agreed and did sit-ups for his special friend.

Take a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss Marathi 5 here:

Furthermore, Nikki Tamboli also asked Patel to promise him that he wouldn't get angry with her. Arbaz mentioned that he would never get mad at her.

For the uninitiated, it was only recently, that Nikki Tamboli played smart against Arbaz Patel and saved her friends Sangram Chougule and Abhijeet Sawant in the captaincy race. Patel wanted the duo out, however, when Nikki got the chance, she removed Ankita Walawalkar and Paddy Dada from the race.

When Arbaz confronted her for not going as per their strategy, Nikki mentioned that she forgot the same and she wanted Paddy and Ankita out of the race and that's what she did. This left Arbaz Patel fuming in rage.

Well, it will be exciting to see who wins this week's captaincy.

