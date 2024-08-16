Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5: Varsha Usgaonkar, Nikki Tamboli, Arbaz Patel and others get emotional as they speak to their families

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 is getting quite interesting and people are finding the season entertaining with makers bringing in an eclectic mix of celebrities on the show. As per the new promo of the show, the viewers will witness a wave of emotions inside the Bigg Boss house as the celebrity contestants get the chance to have a heartfelt conversation with their families.

In the upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss Marathi 5, Bigg Boss will give contestants an activity to talk to their loved ones over the call and speak their hearts out to their close ones. Bollywood actress Varsha Usgaonkar will be seen breaking down in tears as she speaks to her father over the calls and tells him that she misses him. Nikki Tamboli is also seen fighting back her tears as she gets emotional thinking about her family.

Take a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss Marathi 5 here:

Macho man Arbaz Patel is also seen crying in the promo while Suraj shares a deep conversation with her mother. Ghanshyam and Ankita too suffered emotional breakdowns. Ankita regretted not talking to someone close to her for the last time and burst into tears.

The previous episode of Bigg Boss Marathi 5 witnessed a rift between good friends Nikki Tamboli, Arbaz Patel and Janhvi Killekar. In Bhaucha Dhakka episode, host Ritesh Deshmukh revealed that Killekar felt betrayed in one of the episodes because she felt that all the credit of their planning goes to Nikki Tamboli.

Advertisement

Killekar was quite disappointed with this revelation and fainted after the episode shoot.

Furthermore, Deshmukh also reprimanded Killekar for her 'Bhangdya Ghaal' statement for Abhijeet Sawant. He stated that with her statement, Killekar looked down upon women who wear bangles. Janhvi was seen feeling guilty about the same.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Marathi 5 Promo: Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel lock horns; former breaks down and says 'Tya muli kade toh...'