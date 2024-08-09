Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 has just started and makers are keeping viewers hooked to their screens. Known for its dramatic twists and high energy, the controversial reality show has made a thrilling start, featuring a week of intense clashes between contestants. In the latest promo, Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel were seen giving a sizzling dance performance.

The latest promo shared on the official handle of Colors Marathi, features contestants taking on a task involving performances on ‘Kalla TV.’ Nikki and Arbaz were seen dancing to the popular Marathi song, Hil Hil Pori Hila. Their chemistry is set to be a standout moment of the upcoming episode.

Nikki looked stunning in a traditional Maharashtrian outfit, wearing a green dhoti-style skirt with a red blouse. Meanwhile, Arbaz was seen wearing a white kurta with a white salwar.

The caption of the promo reads, “बिग बॉसच्या कल्ला TV वर बघा निक्की आणि अरबाजच्या धमाकेदार परफॉर्मन्स! पहा #BiggBossMarathi आता विनामूल्य #JioCinema आणि Colors Marathi वर. (Watch Nikki and Arbaz's explosive performance on Bigg Boss's Kalla TV! Watch #BiggBossMarathi now free on #JioCinema and Colors Marathi.)”

Nikki and Arbaaz Patel showcased their strong chemistry during the performance. Incidentally, Nikki shares a good bond with Vaibhav Chavan and Jahnavi Killekar as well in Bigg Boss Marathi 5.

Along with Nikki and Arbaz’s dance performance, the episode will showcase performances by Abhijeet Sawant, Varsha Usgaonkar, Jahnavi Killekar, Irina Rudakova, and more.

Nikki Tamboli was a finalist on Bigg Boss 14. Although she didn't win, she faced criticism for her behavior and conflicts with other housemates. Host Salman Khan frequently called out her attitude during the show.

Bigg Boss Marathi 5 premiered on July 28, 2024, with a spectacular launch episode. Sixteen celebrities are competing this season. After loads of drams, last week the first eviction took place as singer Kirtankar Purushottam Patil left the controversial reality show.

