Bigg Boss Marathi 5 Promo: Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel lock horns; former breaks down and says 'Tya muli kade toh...'

Bigg Boss Marathi 5 is grabbing eyeballs as the contestants are serving non-stop drama and entertainment. Led by Ritesh Deshmukh, the controversial reality show has been making headlines as rivalry and love has taken center stage. In the upcoming episode, it will be seen that Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel get upset with each other.

In the new promo of Bigg Boss Marathi 5 shared by Colors Marathi on their official social media handle, it is seen how Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel get furious at each other. Nikki tells Arbaz to go to everyone and not to come near her. Seeing Nikki's anger, Arbaz decides to stay away from Nikki.

Expressing her anger, Nikki Tamboli says, "Toh tya muli kade kasa jau shakto, jya muli chya against mi geli hoti? (How can he go to that girl with whom I have been against?)." Arbaz, who looked upset, mentioned that he won't talk to Nikki. Nikki then broke down and said, "Tyala dya trophy, pagal hoil toh. (Just give him the trophy; otherwise, he will turn mad)."

For the uninformed, Nikki Tamboli rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss Season 14. Meanwhile, Arbaz Patel was last seen in MTV Splitsvilla X5. In the dating reality show, Arbaz formed a connection with Nayera Ahuja. In the show, the duo proved to be a powerful couple; however, Arbaz and Nayera parted ways after their stint.

Speaking about Bigg Boss Marathi 5, the show is hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and has a massive number of viewers. The controversial reality show premiered on July 28, 2024, and has been airing currently on Colors Marathi. The fifth season features several prominent personalities from various sectors.

The contestants of Bigg Boss Marathi 5 are Varsha Usgaonkar, Nikhil Damle, Ankita Prabhu-Walawalkar, Pandharinath Kamble, Nikki Tamboli, Arbaz Patel, Yogita Chavan, Janhavi Killekar, Abhijeet Sawant, Ghanshyam Darvade, Irina Rudakova, Vaibhav Chavan, Aarya Jadhav, Dhananjay Powar and Suraj Chavan.

