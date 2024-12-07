Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Abhishek Malhan's brother Nischay Malhan gets engaged to Ruchika Rathore; see PICS

It's the season of love! Bigg Boss OTT 2 first runner-up Abhishek Malhan's brother Nischay Malhan is now engaged to his lady love. Nischay, popularly known as Triggered Insaan, is a Delhi-based YouTuber with a huge following. Now, as he has entered this special phase of his life, the social media sensation shared this news with his followers on social media.

Taking to his Instagram profile, Nischay Malhan officially announced the special news of his engagement by sharing gorgeous snaps from the ceremony. While Nischay was clad in a black and golden look, his fiance Ruchika opted for a gorgeous, heavily embellished beige lehenga. The couple were all smiles as they posed for the snaps here and have been candidly captured on their special day.

Nischay, like a gentleman, went down on his knees to express his love for his fiance. Sharing these photos, Nishcay wrote, "Engaged" in the caption.

Take a look at Nischay Malhan's post here-

After this post was shared, Abhishek Malhan reposted their pictures on his Instagram story and wrote, "Tum Mere 3."

For the uninformed, Nischay Malhan has over 10 million followers on his Instagram at the time this article was written. Over the years, he has made a huge fan base with his witty and funny commentary videos, reactions, roasting videos, and reviews. Nischay was honored with the title of ‘Roast Master Creator of the Year’ in 2023 at the Creators United Awards (hosted by Mad Influence and Pinkvilla).

While Abhishek was locked inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, Nischay actively expressed his unfiltered opinions about the contestants of the show.

Speaking about Abhishek Malhan, he is also popular by the name of Fukra Insaan. While Abhishek was already popular, his popularity soared high after he entered Salman Khan hosted controversial show Bigg Boss OTT 2. Abhishek emerged as the first runner-up of the season. Post his stint in the show, he has starred in a few music videos with Jiya Shankar and Isha Malviya.

