EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Will Abhishek Malhan's brother Nischay enter Bigg Boss OTT 2 house? Watch

Bigg Boss is a hugely popular reality show in the entertainment world with a massive number of dedicated viewers. The second season of Bigg Boss OTT is equally entertaining, featuring well-known personalities from various backgrounds, expressing their unfiltered opinions. Among them is the famous content creator Abhishek Malhan, also known as Fukra Insaan. Abhishek is currently a participant in the show hosted by Salman Khan. Recently, Pinkvilla interviewed Abhishek's brother Nischay to discuss about Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Will Nischay Malhan do Bigg Boss if offered?

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, we asked Nischay Malhan, also known as Triggered Insaan, if he would participate in Bigg Boss if given the opportunity. In response, he said, "If I had the chance, I wouldn't go in Bigg Boss (laughs)." He further explained, "I even told Abhishek that this is a show where you live with strangers, and everything is getting monitored. Sometimes, situations may arise during tasks where people might see a side of you that they don't know, and it may not even be your true self. You can become a person you not even are. I don't want to show people that I am not. So, I was clear in my mind that I don't want to go. I even asked Abhishek if he was sure about going to Bigg Boss. Probably this is not a show for us. I asked him if he was sure, and he made the final decision to go."

Watch Nischay Malhan's full interview here-

Will Nischay enter Bigg Boss OTT 2 house in family week?

Later, Nischay was asked if he would go inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house during the family week to meet his brother, Abhishek Malhan. Nischay responded, "I would need to think about it. I had thought that I would send my mother. I have made roast videos on some people so if I go inside then I will have to talk to those people, and I will end up telling them that I have made such videos on them. I had vented out everything in my video, and I don't have any grudge against anyone. But still, there is this thing that I have roasted them, and if I go in the house, I will have to talk to them and tell them that they are playing good and all these things. Even people will tell me that I said something else in the video, and in the house, I am talking nicely to them. It will be hypocrisy so I thought it's better if I don't go.

