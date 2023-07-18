EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Abhishek Malhan's brother Nischay responds to Falaq Naazz's mom's comment against 'roasting'

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, which is hosted by Salman Khan, has been making headlines because of the contestants' controversial actions. Along with the contestants, their families also often become a topic of discussion in the news, which is not uncommon in the history of Bigg Boss. In a recent interview, Falaq Naazz's mother, Kehekshaan, expressed her concerns about 'roasting content' and mentioned that she wouldn't be happy if her son earns money by roasting others. Pinkvilla recently spoke to Abhishek Malhan's brother, Nischay Malhan, to get his thoughts on Falaq Naazz's mother's statement.

Nischay responds to Falaq Naazz's mom's comment:

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Abhishek Malhan's brother Nischay Malhan was asked about his comment on Falaq Naazz's mother's statement. Nischay said, "She has no idea because YouTube has many roasting channels, and roasting is a proper content category; it's not insulting. I have always thought that roasting doesn't have to be humiliating. This recent video that I made, I don't create such videos often. But when your upbringing is questioned, and it reaches your parents, and you are told that your love towards your mother is fake, and you just love your mother to show it on Mother's Day, that's when it gets personal. When it involves a person's family, that's when you forget to be respectful."

Watch Nischay Malhan's full interview here-

Nischay aka Triggered Insaan further added, "I think this was in my career also when I made such a video, and I accept it; it wasn't respectful. But I wouldn't ask my mom to comment on it, so I also expect that someone's parents don't comment about it. If Falaq or Falaq's brother (Sheezan Khan) would have said something, then it was okay, but I would never ask my parents to comment if a question is raised on their upbringing because I am there to respond. So, I also expect from Falaq's mother that she should not question or argue about it."

About Nischay Malhan's profession:

Nischay Malhan, popularly known as Triggered Insaan is a Delhi-based YouTuber who has a huge following of over 18.9 million on YouTube and 5.9 million on Instagram at the time this article was written. Over the years, he has made a huge fan base with his witty and funny commentary videos, reactions, roasting videos, and reviews. For the unversed, Nischay has also been honored with the title of ‘Roast Master Creator of the Year’ in 2023 at the Creators United Awards (hosted by Mad Influence and Pinkvilla).

