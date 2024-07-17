Bigg Boss OTT 3 Exclusive: Bebika Dhurve on Vishal Pandey-Armaan Malik SLAP controversy: 'Show ne apna standard gira diya hai'

Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of violence

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has finally picked up the pace. The show has gotten a lot of attention, thanks to Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik's slapgate controversy. After Malik slapped Pandey for passing a comment to his wife, people speculated that he would be evicted from the show, however, the incident was treated as a special case and Armaan was retained in the house.

Pinkvilla got in touch with Bigg Boss OTT 2's finalist Bebika Dhurve to know about her take on the controversy. Read on to know what she has to say.

Bebika Dhurve condemns Armaan Malik being retained in Bigg Boss OTT 3 house

Bebika Dhurve was one of the most talked-about contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2 and in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, she shared her thoughts on the Bigg Boss OTT 3 slapgate controversy and claimed that the show's standards have been affected by retaining Armaan who broke the ground rule of the show.

Bebika said, "I believe the show has certain norms and rules, not just the show but even in real life, nobody should get violent in any circumstances. Hinsa karne ke baad bhi ek insaan ko apne show mey rakh kar show ke apna standard gira diya hai. Aur aap baaki contestants k saamne aur audience ke saamne ek galat example bhi prove kar rahe ho. The man should've been thrown out far before."

(Even after someone gets violent, he is retained in the show and thus the show has lowered its standard. It has also displayed a wrong example in front of the other contestants and the viewers.)

Bebika Dhurve on suffering verbal abuse in Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bebika Dhurve added, "If you guys recall my season, I was treated so badly. There was a lot of abuse that came my way. Vishal has done nothing compared to the worst things that I faced last season. What Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, and Abhishek Malhan did was far worse than this. They spoke so much trash behind my back. They used to verbally abuse me."

The Bhagya Lakshmi actress added, "It was a proper case of verbal abuse, because of which he was also reprimanded by Salman Khan. Even in those situations, I didn't lose my calm and slap anyone. I didn't do that because violence is not allowed in the Bigg Boss house but also not allowed in the real world. That is not how a sensible, mature, and dignified individual will handle any situation."

Bebika Dhurve on Vishal Pandey's comments on Kritika Malik

Bebika said, "I believe Vishal Pandey's comments for Kritika Malik came in from an extremely naive, innocent, and immature space. It was a very naive manner of appreciating someone's wife. There should be a way to express one's thoughts, his way of doing it wasn't right. Especially, whispering it in someone's ears and then saying 'in a good way'. If he would've portrayed all that in a respectful and normal way, he wouldn't get caught in the mess."

Bebika Dhurve on what she would've done if she was a part of Bigg Boss OTT 3

We asked the Dhakad girl about her ways of dealing with the tricky situation and she said, "If I was in this situation, first and foremost, if Vishal Pandey would've been passing those comments for Kritika in front of me, I would've corrected him there and then. I think Kataria should've done the same and should've stopped Vishal immediately."

Bebika added, "I would have explained to Vishal and made him understand why his statements were wrong. I would have asked him to not dig his own grave. I think Armaan could have handled the situation in a better way. I wouldn't have allowed Armaan to slap Vishal at any cost."

Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik's slap controversy in Bigg Boss OTT 3

In the previous episodes, Vishal Pandey told Lovekesh Kataria that he had a confession to make. He whispered into his ears saying he found Kritika Bhabi (Malik) beautiful. The next day, Pandey and Kataria were seated in the garden area while Kritika was working out in her gym wear. Pandey commented 'Bhagyashali Bhaiya'.

Armaan Malik's first wife Payal Malik appeared on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode and exposed Pandey's statement leaving Armaan and Kritika disappointed.

As Armaan confronted Pandey for his statement, things went out of hand when Armaan slapped Vishal. While Malik broke the most important rule of the show, he was retained and the incident was treated as an exceptional case. However, Malik got nominated for the entire season as a punishment for rule-break.

