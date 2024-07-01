Bigg Boss OTT 3 has been creating buzz among viewers since the beginning of the show. The first Weekend Ka Vaar episode has received praise for Anil Kapoor's engaging hosting style. Today on June 30, Anil Kapoor announced the second elimination and YouTuber Armaan Malik’s first wife Payal Malik got evicted in the first week of the show.

Payal Malik evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 3

In a surprising twist, YouTuber Armaan Malik's first wife Payal Malik was evicted in the first week of the competition. Armaan's second wife, Kritika got emotional over Payal's exit from the controversial reality show.

Payal Malik was quite active in the house and even went on a hunger strike due to food issues. Her husband, Armaan Malik, supported her during this time. With her exit, Armaan and his other wife, Kritika Malik, remain in the house.

For those unfamiliar, the contestants nominated for this week are Armaan Malik, Lovekesh Kataria, Sai Ketan Rao, Shivani Kumari, Sana Sultaan, Deepak Chaurasia, and Payal Malik.

Deepak and Armaan were saved by ‘Baharwala’ (Sai Ketan Rao). In today’s episode, Bigg Boss gave Sai Ketan Rao the power to save Sana Sultan from elimination. However, if he uses this power, he will lose his title as the 'Janta Ka Spy' or ‘Baharwala’. So, Sai decided to save his friend Sana Sultan from elimination.

Earlier this week, Neeraj Goyat got evicted from Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 in a mid-week eviction. Neeraj was the first contestant to be eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 3. He handled challenges well and showed maturity in tough situations. He also had a funny side and stood up for his beliefs during his time on the show.

More about Bigg Boss OTT Season 3

Hosted by Anil Kapoor, the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 features sixteen celebrities and personalities from different backgrounds.

The lineup includes Armaan Malik, Payal Malik, Kritika Malik, Naezy, Neeraj Goyat, Shivani Kumari, Poulomi Das, Sana Makbul, Sana Sultan Khan, Vishal Pandey, Chandrika Dixit, Munisha Khatwani, Sai Ketan Rao, Deepak Chaurasia, and Lovekesh Kataria.

Viewers can catch new episodes daily at 9 PM on Jio Cinema, promising plenty of fresh drama and entertainment.

