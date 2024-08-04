WATCH: Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul shares a video thanking fans; 'Yeh hum sab ki jeet hai'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has finally come to an end and actress Sana Makbul took home the winner's trophy. The actress has been basking in the newfound fame and attention after lifting the trophy. Sana recently took to social media to share a video specially for her fans, thanking them for their unwavering support throughout her journey in the show.

Sharing a video, Sana Makbul said, "Hi guys so finally, finally, yes I'm up after a really long night and a really good win. I think Mujhe aap sab ka tahey dil se shukriya ada karna tha. Thank you so much. Yeh hum sab ki jeet hai. Aap sabne ne mujhe dher saara pyaar diya aur mai chahugi ke aap mujhe dher saare pyaar dete rahe. Aise hi pyaar kare or aise hi support kare. Thank you."

Take a look at Sana Makbul's new video here:

(I wanted to thank you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you so much. This is all of our win. You'll have given a lot of love and I'd want you'll to continue with the same. Keep loving me and supporting me. Thank you).

Sana Makbul had an impressive journey in Bigg Boss OTT 3. She entered the show and charmed the viewers with her sophisticated yet cute personality. She became good friends with Shivani Kumari and later formed bonds with Naezy, Vishal Pandey, and Lovekesh Kataria. She was also good friends with Chandrika Dixit and Kritika Malik during the initial weeks, however, their bond changed later.

Advertisement

Sana Makbul had major tiffs with Deepak Chaurasia and Sai Ketan Rao. Her rivalry with Ranvir Shorey was also quite evident throughout the show.

In the grand finale episode, from the top 5, Kritika Malik was evicted at the fifth spot, followed by Sai Ketan Rao and Ranvir Shorey. The final call was between Naezy and Sana. And with the audience's votes, Sana Makbul won the show.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3 Exclusive Video: Naezy on Munawar Faruqui roasting his family's economic condition: 'Sana ne samjhaya ki...'