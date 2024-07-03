Bigg Boss OTT 3: Evicted Payal Malik admits she's made peace with husband Armaan Malik's betrayal with another woman

Youtuber Armaan Malik has been facing hate since the time he entered Bigg Boss OTT 3 with both of his wives, Payal and Kritika. There has been a section of people who have accused him of propagating polygamy on the reality show. However, Payal, who was the second contestant to get evicted from the show, opened up about accepting cheating in love and more.



Payal Malik comes out to support Armaan:

It was during an interview with News18 Showsha that Payal termed Armaan's wedding with Kritika unfair and confessed that when he married her best friend, her heart was broken into a million pieces. She also stated that she has made peace with the past.



Payal Malik further revealed, "Dhoka nahi par woh fair bhi nahi tha. Mere saath galat toh kiya tha uss time. Abhi main unn cheezo ko bhul chuki hu. Armaan mujhse bahut zyada pyaar karte hai, Kritika bhi. (I would not term it cheating, but I did suffer injustice. I have forgotten everything about it, as both Arman and Kritika have always given me a lot of love).

Armaan Malik's polygamy:

During an earlier interview with ETimes, Armaan Malik's first wife, Payal, revealed that her husband is not the only individual to have gotten twice married but also made a shocking claim that she knows many people who are into extramarital affairs. She said that she does not support Armaan's second marriage; however, there have been many men in India who have two wives. She feels that her life is being discussed because it is out in the open.

The evicted Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant further said that just because she, her husband Armaan, and his second wife Kritika are on social media, their followers know about them. For the uninitiated, Armaan has a YouTube channel called Malik Vlogs, which has around 7.7 million subscribers.

Payal Malik on forgiving Armaan:

Payal Malik, who is blessed with twins, further said in the interview that many people are married but still keep their relationship status as single and keep girlfriends. She agrees with the fact that Armaan Malik did make a mistake by marrying two times, but she believes in the fact that let bygones be bygones.

