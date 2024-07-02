Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Payal Malik reunites with her kids at airport after Weekend Ka Vaar eviction

It has only been about 10 days since Bigg Boss OTT 3 started. The show has already witnessed two eliminations, and Payal Malik was the second contestant to be evicted from the house after Neeraj Goyat. After making an exit from the controversial reality show, Payal even released a video talking about her eviction. She was recently spotted at an airport, and now, a video of her reuniting with her kids has been grabbing eyeballs.

The heartfelt reunion was a truly beautiful moment for her as she was meeting her children after more than a week. Let us have a quick look at it.

Payal Malik hugs her kids

Shutterbugs captured Payal Malik coming out of the Chandigarh airport. On her way back home, she was elated to have her kids at the airport who came to meet her. Payal's son, Chirayu, ran towards her and hugged her. Later, she lovingly held her other kids in a warm embrace. We can also hear the Dhol beats in the background.

Have a look at the video here:

About Payal Malik and Armaan Malik's love story

During the grand premiere of Bigg Boss OTT 3, Payal Malik revealed that it only took six days for her and Armaan to fall in love with each other. She further shared that they tied the knot on the seventh day. Payal also mentioned that she eloped from her house to marry the YouTuber.

In one of the episodes, she got candid about accepting Kritika as Armaan's second wife. Payal revealed that she and Kritika were best friends but after the latter married Armaan, things changed drastically. While talking to the other housemates, Payal explained that she and Kritika were bitter enemies and used to abuse each other on the phone.

Payal Malik on her eviction

In her first video post-elimination from Bigg Boss OTT 3, Payal stated, "Mujhe pata hain ki mein voting ki wajah se bahar nahi aayi hun, gharwalo ke wajah se bahar aayi hun. Mujhe gharwalon ne jo nominate kiya tha, us wajah se main bahar aayi, otherwise main aur achha khel rahi thi (I know that I have not come out because of low voted. I have come out because of the housemates. I was eliminated because the housemates nominated me, otherwise, I would have been playing even better)."

