Bigg Boss OTT 3 EXCLUSIVE: Sana Makbul on being targeted during Weekend Ka Vaar; 'Mujhe samjh nahi aata...'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has come to an end, with Sana Makbul lifting the trophy and joining the elite club of winners. Besides the trophy, the actor took home a Rs 25 lakh cash prize. Recently, she sat down for a candid interview with Pinkvilla and opened up about being targeted during the Weekend Ka Vaar. Here's what she said.

Now that Sana Makbul has secured the top position by receiving the maximum number of votes, her fans and admirers are on cloud nine. However, there have always been instances when social media flooded with claims accusing the makers of targeting her consistently, especially in the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. Addressing the same, the Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor said that she took the advice positively.

Mere jo dost the na, wo humesha mujhe baad mein baith ke samjhate the ki Sana tereko pata hai ki tereko bola kya gaya hai. Clarity, convenience. Jab mujhe daant padti thi na toh main ek dum blind ho jaati thi. Mujhe samjah nahi aati thi ki mujhe kyun pad rahi hai (My friends used to sit and explain to me that you know what has been said to you. Clarity, convenience. When I used to get scolded, I used to go completely blind. I could not understand why I was being scolded like this)," added Sana Makbul.

Watch the full interview here:

Furthermore, the Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner explained how her friends made her understand the feedback she used to receive and that she didn't grasp every bit of the advice but understood many aspects.

The actor mentioned getting clarity on the feedback in the final leg of the game. Sana asserted, "Game ke aakhiri padav tak cheezein samajh mein aayi. Munawar aaye the tab unhone kuch cheezein, logon se interact karte huye bataya. Tab mujhe cheezein samjhi (I understood things towards the end of the game. When Munawar came, he explained some things while interacting with people, and then I understood things)."

Lastly, Makbul claimed that she was being herself and didn't play a game inside the house. Underscoring how people called her calculative and believed that she was playing a game, the Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner mentioned that she listened to her heart and never used anyone. Concluding her thoughts, Sana Mabul remarked, "I was by myself, for myself."

For the uninitiated, Naezy emerged as the first runner-up. Ranvir Shorey was evicted from the third spot, while Sai Ketan Rao was eliminated from the fourth spot. Kritika Malik secured the fifth position.

