Bigg Boss OTT 3 EXCLUSIVE: Poulomi Das on Armaan Malik-Kritika Malik's leaked intimate video; 'I'm sure it is a ... video'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The show had its share of controversies that shook the nation. One of the controversies that is still being discussed is the leaked video of Armaan Malik and his wife Kritika Malik's intimate moment.

Pinkvilla got in touch with Bigg Boss OTT 3's evicted contestant Poulomi Das and asked her about her thoughts on the video.

Poulomi Das shares her opinion on Bigg Boss OTT 3's Armaan-Kritika's leaked intimate video

In a video, Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik were seen smiling at each other sleeping on their bed as the lights went off. Later, the video featured a couple humping under the sheet. While the video looks like Armaan and Kritika having an intimate moment, Payal Malik along with JioCinema's team mentioned that the video is doctored.

When asked about the same, evicted Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Poulomi Das said, "At times, people tend to forget the presence of cameras all the time and are often captured in embarrassing situations. However, I am sure it is a doctored video. In today's time, it is very easy to produce such a video with the help of AI (Artificial Intelligence)."

Poulomi Das added, "They are married, come on yaar! The first part of the video could be an innocent mistake but the rest of it is surely not true. One can never be so naive as to be sexually involved forgetting about the presence of cameras. I refuse to trust the video."

Poulomi Das mentions the editing and camera teams should be cautious

Poulomi Das further mentioned that the editing and camera team of the show should be cautious either to not record such embarrassing moments or not release them.

The Dil Hi Toh Hai actress added, "I also came across a video where Chandrika Dixit was seen scratching herself. It wasn't in good taste and I feel the cameras should not record these moments. They should understand that the contestants staying inside the house are humans and are not used to being recorded 24*7."

Poulomi Das further added, "I'd like to tell you about myself also. Initially, for two to three days, I used a spoon and fork to eat but after a while, I gave up on that and started to eat with my hands, like I always do. I like to eat food with my hands and then you lick the fingers too. These are all very human and natural but can be embarrassing and thus the backend team should avoid showing these things to the viewers."

Payal Malik on Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik's intimate video

Armaan Malik's first wife Payal Malik opened up on the leaked intimate video of Armaan and Kritika. She mentioned that the first part was real but the other part was edited and was taken from the International version of the show. Payal mentioned that if one sees the other part of the video carefully, they'd understand that the set is different.

Currently, the show is in its last leg of the competition. Contestants Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, and Shivani Kumari have been nominated for eviction. The contestants will get a chance to save one of the nominated contestants.

