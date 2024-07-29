Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 28: Armaan Malik-Kritika Malik react to Payal Malik's separation announcement; here's what they say

Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 28: As Bigg Boss OTT 3 edges closer to its grand finale episode, the show is grabbing more attention as the race for the trophy has begun. In tonight's episode, a press conference was held where Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik were informed about Payal Malik's decision to get separated from them.

Armaan Malik-Kritika Malik react to Payal's separation announcement:

During the press conference, Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik were told how Payal Malik is considering separation from him. When asked whether he would select Payal or Kritika, Armaan replied, "Bhagwaan bhi niche aa jayega toh humara rishta kharab nahi hoga." He added that once he and Kritika step out of Bigg Boss's house, everyone will see them and Payal living together.

It was also said that Armaan, Kritika and Payal Malik's complicated equation is just to grab eyeballs. When asked about the same, Armaan responded, "This relationship is real and there is no cheating."

Armaan was also accused of promoting polygamy on National Television. Replying to this, Armaan reasoned that his life is an open book and he had the guts to accept his marriages. He mentioned that there are many who are in the same situation. Armaan shared that his wives accept their relationship so he doesn't care about the world.

Aftermath of press conference:

After the conference, while talking to Sana Makbul and Naezy, Armaan mentioned that he has confidence in Payal and knows that they will never get separated.

Kritika Malik also addressed accusations of cheating on Payal Malik and stated, "I have been hearing these comments for the past 7 years." While talking to Ranvir Shorey, Armaan spoke about his relationship with Payal and Kritika and said that they have good "understanding."

While talking about the same, Armaan expressed that he doesn't wish to win the show as people might accuse him of sending the wrong message to the youth. He even stated that he wants to get nominated and go out of Bigg Boss OTT 3 house and doesn't want the trophy. Armaan also expressed his disappointment regarding the questions that were asked him. Later, it was seen that Kritika cries inconsolably while sitting alone.

