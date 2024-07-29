Bigg Boss OTT 3: Munawar Faruqui questions lack of emotions from Armaan Malik's side for Payal Malik; 'taken for granted wala scene hai...'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is currently in its last leg of competition and to make things more exciting and entertaining. The makers have planned an exciting activity with Munawar Faruqui entering the show.

In the special activity, Munawar will be seen interacting with the contestants of the show and talking about their journeys in the house. While interacting with Armaan Malik, Munawar questioned his careless attitude even after learning about Payal Malik's stance of separating from him.

Munawar Faruqui asks Bigg Boss OTT 3's Armaan Malik if he is taking Payal Malik for granted

In the previous episode, during the media session, it was revealed to Armaan Malik that his first wife Payal Malik has been planning to separate from him after the show. However, the revelation didn't bother Malik. In Bigg Boss OTT 3's LIVE, Munawar asked Armaan Malik about the same and questioned if he is taking Payal Malik for granted. Armaan replied, "Jo bure waqt mey nahi gaya woh ache waqt mey nahi jaaega."

Take a look at a recent promo of Bigg Boss OTT 3 here:

(The one who stayed during the tough times won't leave in the happier times).

Munawar Faruqui's Reality Check to Armaan Malik

Munawar Faruqui told Armaan Malik that Payal is in a bad situation. He said, "Acha time nahi chal raha unka abhi. (She is not having a good time outside)."

Advertisement

Armaan mentioned that people like spice and they only watch things from where they can get entertainment. Munawar replied, "Aapne hi decide kiya masala dena (You only decided to come on the show and give entertainment to people)."

Currently, the top 7 of the show are Sana Makbul, Naezy, Lovekesh Kataria, Ranvir Shorey, Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, and Sai Ketan Rao.



ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Munawar Faruqui condemns Sai Ketan Rao's aggressive behavior towards Lovekesh Kataria; 'Gaaliyo mey category hoti hai kya?'