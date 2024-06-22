Bigg Boss OTT 3 EXCLUSIVE: What was Sai Ketan Rao’s reaction to hearing Anil Kapoor replacing Salman Khan?

Bigg Boss OTT 3 finally kicked off on June 21 with Anil Kapoor as the host. The diverse list of contestants includes many social media celebrities, one Bollywood actor, a tarot card reader, a boxer, and others. Among them, Imlie-fame Sai Ketan Rao is also locked inside the house.

In an exclusive conversation with us before entering the house, the actor shared his first reaction when he came to know that Anil Kapoor was hosting the show instead of Salman Khan.

Sai Ketan Rao on his reaction to Anil Kapoor hosting Bigg Boss OTT 3

Sai Ketan Rao, who earned immense support and love for his role in Imlie, is a fan of Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Talking to us, he revealed his initial reaction when he came to know that this season of Bigg Boss OTT will be hosted by Anil Kapoor.

In his words, “It was… First of all, thoda feel huya ki arrey Salman sir is baar host nahi kar raha hain, I really wanted to meet him. As a fan,mein chahta tha ki mein uske saath photo khichu, but is baar ho nahi payega wo. (Initially, I felt that Salman sir was not hosting this time and I wanted to meet him. As a fan, I wanted to click a picture with him, but it's not gonna happen this time)."

He continued saying, "But equally, I’m happy also that, oh my god, Anil sir is coming. It’s gonna be something different. And I’ve loved his movies, his dance, his way of talking is very different. I think that is gonna be very different and interesting also.”

Advertisement

Watch the full interview with Sai Ketan Rao here:

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

Hosted by Anil Kapoor , the current season has Neeraj Goyat, Sana Makbul, Shivani Kumari, Poulomi Das, Chandrika Dixit, Naved Shaikh (Naezy), Sai Ketan Rao, Munisha Khatwani, Sana Sultaan Khan, Deepak Chaurasia , Ranvir Shorey, Armaan Malik, Payal Malik, Kritika Malik, Lovekesh Kataria, and Vishal Pandey as the contestants.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Bigg Boss OTT 3!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3 Update: Payal Malik says co-wife Kritika Malik is 'not that clever'; latter reacts STRONGLY