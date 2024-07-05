Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Payal Malik slams Rakhi Sawant for abusing Armaan, Kritika: 'You had lot of marriages'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 evicted contestant Payal Malik has rocked headlines for her personal life ever since she took part in the controversial reality show with her husband Armaan Malik, along with his second wife Kritika. Recently, Payal took a dig at Rakhi Sawant for meddling with their private lives.



What did Payal Malik tell Rakhi Sawant?

As per a report by Jagran English, Payal Malik issued a video statement, requesting controversy queen Rakhi Sawant not to indulge in Malik's personal matter. Payal had said, "Stop it, sister. You’ve already had a lot of marriages. You don’t even know how many husbands you have. If you’re thinking about adding another one, forget about Armaan because he won’t pay you any attention."



Payal Malik slams Rakhi Sawant

Payal Malik further addressed Rakhi, saying that she should not give her opinion about others' relationships when her own relationships are messed up. She was also firm on the fact that there was no problem between her relationship with Armaan and Kritika and also threatened that if Rakhi tried to sabotage their image, she would not keep calm.

Voicing her irritation, Payal Malik, who was the second contestant to be evicted from Anil Kapoor, hosted Bigg Boss OTT 3, also called Rakhi, Jobless. She feels that the Masti actress does not have work and should give justice to all four men that she was previously married to.



Advertisement

What did Rakhi Sawant do?

When Payal Malik got evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 3, Rakhi Sawant made a video calling Payal "bewakoof," Kritika "chipkali (lizard)", and blew insults at Armaan Malik, whom Rakhi blamed for Payal's "unfair eviction." The 45-year-old queen of controversies also claimed that it was Payal's job to take charge of her husband and not share him with another woman.

What is Armaan, Payal, and Kritika Malik's love triangle about?

For the uninitiated, Armaan Malik had married Payal in 2011, as per a News18 report, and was blessed with a son whom they called Chirayu Malik. It was in 2018, six years after their marital bliss, that Armaan married Payal's bestie, Kritika, without legally ending his first marriage. Armaan's fans were shocked when, in December 2022, he announced that both his wives were pregnant. He is a father to four kids: Chirayu, Tuba, Ayan, and Zaid.





ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Payal Malik reunites with her kids at airport after Weekend Ka Vaar eviction